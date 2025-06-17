Anderson throws his hat in the ring as full draft lists revealed

Every overseas player to nominate revealed as 600 put their hand up for Thursday's drafts

The unthinkable prospect of Australian crowds cheering for Sir James Anderson could materialise during the upcoming Ashes summer with the legendary swing king nominating for the Big Bash draft.

Anderson, who turns 43 next month, would become the oldest overseas player in the league’s history if picked up by one of the eight BBL clubs in Thursday's international player draft.

England’s all-time leading Test wicket taker is an eyebrow-raising name among a star-studded group of BBL draft nominees, with the full list now revealed exclusively on the Big Bash app.

Led by top-tier T20 talents like Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Sam Curran, whose nominations were announced last week, the full lists for both the BBL and WBBL have now taken shape.

Former South Africa batter Mignon du Preez is eyeing a return to the Big Bash after giving birth to twins earlier this year, while the Proteas' 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final hero Anneke Bosch is also in the mix alongside recent England T20 debutant Em Arlott.

Joining England quick Jofra Archer is joined by countrymen Zak Crawley and Liam Livingstone, who have a nominated availability of 4-6 games, and New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson, who is only available for a maximum of three games.

Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is available for the full season and finals, while a host of stars from around the cricket world are included on the full list including West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite, Sri Lankan Dinesh Chandimal.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and West Indies' Shamar Joseph would enjoy Australian conditions if selected, while there are several players vying for a return to the competition, including Laurie Evans and Joe Clarke.

The ILT20’s move into an earlier window through December and early-January has freed up several top-flight players who can play in the BBL after the UAE league concluded.

The SA20 now starts on Boxing Day, however, severely reducing the availability of a player like Williamson.

Anderson may be the biggest name in the latest drop, despite not boasting the same short-form pedigree as the draft’s other big guns.

Since being forced out of 704-wicket, 188-Test career was ended by England last year (in a moment Anderson has since likened to a Goodfellas scene), the veteran right-armer has attempted a last-gasp self-reinvention.

Despite having not played any T20 cricket for over a decade, he nominated for the Indian Premier League auction in December and the Hundred a draft in March. He was overlooked for both.

But, after overcoming an early-season calf issue, his recent return for Lancashire has included four matches in UK’s domestic T20 Blast, taking 10 wickets while opening the bowling.

Having played four T20s in 11 years, it leaves Anderson as the most curious BBL prospect of all-time; a complete unknown who has nearly 1,000 international wickets to his name.

If he plays, he will be second oldest BBL player of all time, behind Brad Hogg whose last match came when he was weeks shy of his 47th birthday.

Oldest BBL players

Brad Hogg 46y, 350 days (2018) James Anderson, 43y, 140 days (estimated for start off BBL season in Dec 2025) Shane Warne 43y, 125d (2013) Brad Hodge 43, 24d (2018) Dan Christian 41, 258d (2025)

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said he was "absolutely thrilled by the quality of the players who have nominated" for the drafts.

"The quality of the pool certainly vindicates our decision to bring this year’s draft forward to allow clubs to get a fast start on locking in overseas stars so they have certainty before they use the other mechanisms to build their teams," said Dobson.

The drafts will be shown on 7plus, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports nationwide from 4pm AEST, and at the same time on 7mate on the east coast, and on delay in Adelaide and Perth.