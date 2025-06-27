Renegades secure Aussie stars ahead of WBBL title defence

Two core members of the Renegades' champion team will be back in red for another two seasons

Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham have locked in their futures at the Melbourne Renegades, with the Aussie stars signing new two-year deals.

The pair, both foundation Renegades who have been with the club since WBBL|01, will now wear red until at least the end of Weber WBBL|12.

Their re-signings come as the Renegades look to secure their list for their title defence, which took a blow earlier this month when key international Hayley Matthews was ruled out of the upcoming season due to impending shoulder surgery.

Renegades skipper Molineux and leg-spin bowling allrounder Wareham both played key roles in the club’s rise from the bottom of the table to their first title last season, with the pair named in the official team of the tournament.

"It really was (an easy decision), I didn’t think twice," Molineux said in a statement.

"There wasn’t decision-making process at all, as soon as it came in, I sent it back pretty quickly.



"It’s a real honour to be able to play at the same club for a long time, we’ve made a lot of special memories along the way, especially over the past 12 months and hopefully there’s more to come."

Molineux is currently on the comeback trail having undergone knee surgery following that WBBL|10 triumph.

While she will not join national captain Alyssa Healy in making her injury return via an Australia A series in August, the allrounder remains on track to be available for ODI World Cup selection in September.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|11 squad (so far): Alice Capsey (W|11), Emma de Broughe (W|11), Deandra Dottin (W|11), Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth (W|11), Sophie Molineux (W|12), Naomi Stalenberg (W|11), Georgia Wareham (W|12) Ins: Tess Flintoff (Stars) Outs: Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge (both Stars), Hayley Matthews (injury), Linsey Smith (Hurricanes) Off contract: Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris (USA/associate rookie)

Molineux and Wareham join coach Simon Helmot on the Renegades’ re-signing list for WBBL|11, while internationals Alice Capsey and Deandra Dottin will return after being selected at the WBBL draft.

West Indies captain Matthews had also signed a two-year contract, but was ruled out of the upcoming season just hours before the draft.

The world's top-ranked T20I allrounder is set to have surgery on the shoulder she injured in the West Indies' recent ODI series against England.

The Renegades raised some eyebrows when they only drafted two players at the draft, electing to wait to fill their third overseas slot following Matthews’ withdrawal.

"We had a hiccup coming into this with Hayley not being available … but we’re giving ourselves time to assess our squad, look where we’re at and see who is a player in form leading into the WBBL," Renegades T20 Performance Manager Wade Seccombe said at the draft.

Other Renegades who came off contract at the end of WBBL|10 include Nicole Faltum, Sarah Coyte, Tayla Vlaeminck and Courtney Webb.

Ella Hayward and Georgia Prestwidge have moved to the Melbourne Stars, while rising allrounder Tess Flintoff has joined the Renegades from their cross-town rivals.