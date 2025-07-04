Carey recommits to Hurricanes with eyes on the prize

The Hurricanes have locked in the experienced allrounder for another two seasons as their WBBL|11 list comes together

Nicola Carey says she did not hesitate to sign on the dotted line when the Hobart Hurricanes offered her a new two-year deal, as she eyes unfinished business with the club.

Carey will remain in purple until at least the end of WBBL|12, with her re-signing another crucial piece of the puzzle for the Hurricanes as they plot their path to a first women's title.

The former Australia allrounder has been with Hobart since WBBL|05 and has previously tasted WBBL glory with Sydney Thunder back in the inaugural season in 2015-16.

Witnessing the response to the Hurricanes' triumph in the KFC BBL last season has only increased Carey's appetite for success.

"It was very simple," Carey told reporters of her decision to re-sign in Hobart on Friday.

"I've been here for a number of years now, I love playing for this team, this organisation, so it was a pretty easy decision when Sal came to me with another contract to extend for two years.

"We were here for the last couple of games (of the BBL|14 finals) watching the boys and that is actually quite motivating.

"You're always trying to achieve that (success), but to be here and see how Tasmania got around it, and how exciting it was to be there at the final ... it was unbelievable for what the boys did.

"And it'd be really cool if we could replicate that and do it in our own way and bring a bit of success in the WBBL space."

Contracted for WBBL|11: Nicola Carey (contract expires after W|12), Heather Graham (W|11), Ruth Johnston (W|11), Lizelle Lee (W|12), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (W|11), Hayley Silver-Holmes (W|11), Lauren Smith (W|11), Linsey Smith (W|11), Molly Strano (W|11), Elyse Villani (W|11), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (W|11) Ins: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith (Renegades) Outs: Chloe Tryon (Scorchers), Suzie Bates Off contract: Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Kathryn Bryce (Scotland/associate rookie)

Carey is eagerly anticipating the arrival of England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at the Hurricanes, after the club swooped on the superstar allrounder as their pre-draft signing.

The Hurricanes are the only club to have never won a WBBL knockout match, having made the top four in two of the past three seasons only to fall at the first hurdle.

The transition of Lizelle Lee to a local player, which created the additional overseas spot for Sciver-Brunt, has helped the club put together a formidable list for WBBL|11.

Sciver-Brunt has a knack for dominating domestic leagues and was a core part of Mumbai Indians’ run to their second WPL title earlier this year, scoring 523 runs in 10 matches while also picking up 12 wickets.

"We made some really good inroads last year and we were tracking nicely, and it was disappointing to lose that first final," Carey said.

"But I think we're building from that. We've got new people on board and we're absolutely looking to go further this year.

"I'm really excited about the group that we're going to pull together this year and hopefully we can go a bit further."