David denies suitors to commit to Hurricanes' title defence

Tim David has knocked back interest from other BBL clubs to stay with the Hobart Hurricanes

After claiming their maiden BBL title last season the Hobart Hurricanes have shored up their title-defence aspirations by securing powerful middle-order batter Tim David on a fresh deal.

A new two-year deal ends months of speculation regarding David's future in the men's Big Bash.

Since becoming a BBL champion in January, the previously out-of-contract Hurricane was understood to have attracted interest from rival clubs.

The 28-year-old was not signed during the 10-day Player Movement Window following BBL|14, opening the door for clubs to make approaches with both Melbourne clubs understood to be among those making pitches to lure the T20 star across Bass Strait, but David has now put pen to paper with the Hurricanes until the end of BBL|16.

"I'm super excited to re-sign with the Hurricanes for another two seasons," said David.

"Last year was special, and I can't wait to do it all again next summer."

Born in Singapore and raised in Perth, David has forged himself a unique path through Australian cricket.

Despite landing a Big Bash contract with the Perth Scorchers as a replacement player in BBL|07, David struggled for regular matches, playing just the 12 across BBL|07 and BBL|09.

Signed by the Hurricanes for BBL|10, David burst onto the scene in the season opener, making his maiden Big Bash fifty (58 off 33 against the Sixers) in a player-of-the-match performance. Since his Hobart debut in December 2020, David has amassed 1,217 runs at a strike rate of 159.92, including four half-centuries.

The right-hander enjoyed arguably his best Big Bash season yet last summer, with his average (42.33) and his strike rate (177.62) the highest they've ever been in a BBL campaign. He also led the competition in Power Surge runs throughout BBL|14 (114 striking at 285), many of which came in crucial and successful run chases against the Strikers, Thunder and Renegades.

General Manager of High Performance at Cricket Tasmania, Salliann Beams, lauded David's efforts in Hobart's successful BBL|14 campaign.

"Tim has been instrumental in shaping what we're building here in Hobart, and his leadership last season played a massive role in helping the team win our first championship," said Beams.

"He is a game-changer, with a unique skill set and reputation in T20 cricket makes him a prized asset, and we're lucky to have him on our side."

With David's re-signing, 15 of a possible 18 positions in Jeff Vaughan's squad have been decided.

Hobart will open their KFC BBL|15 season with a rematch of last season's final against the Sydney Thunder at Ninja Stadium on December 16. They're aiming to become the first club to win back-to-back titles since the Perth Scorchers (BBL11 and BBL|12).

Contracted for BBL|15: Rehan Ahmed (contracted until BBL|15), Iain Carlisle (BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Tim David (BBL|16), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Rishad Hossain (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Billy Stanlake (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|16), Jake Weatherald (BBL|16), Beau Webster (BBL|17), Mac Wright (BBL|15) Ins: Jake Weatherald (Strikers), Beau Webster (Stars) Out: Caleb Jewell (Renegades) Uncontracted: Marcus Bean, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward Internationals: Rehan Ahmed (England), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Chris Jordan (England)

