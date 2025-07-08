Leadership, trust made 'Canes return an ‘easy decision’: David

Globetrotting T20 star Tim David says the Hurricanes have 'rare' qualities that helped him decide to extend his stay in Hobart

The Hobart Hurricanes have got their man, and it's their culture that's brought him back.

The big-hitting Australian T20 international recently knocked back interest from other BBL clubs to stay with Hobart on a fresh two-year deal.

Speaking to media, David identified the club's ability to put some disappointing seasons behind them on their way to a maiden BBL triumph, as a key reason why he put pen to paper with the defending champions.

"We have a very strong team, (and) I'm playing with my mates there," said David.

"I've got strong relationships with guys in the dressing room. I guess there was a period where we were underperforming, and for us to be able to come together as a group and be able to play that brand of cricket, the first championship for the club, was incredibly special."

David also noted the Hurricanes culture as a key component of the club's recent success. Under the leadership of captain Nathan Ellis and coach Jeff Vaughan, the 29-year-old emphasised how influential Hobart's leadership has been on his career.

"I feel really trusted in that environment," said David.

"There's really strong leadership. People in leadership positions and people within our dressing room are helping me to be a better player. Trusting me in positions and in my role.

"That's pretty rare in my calendar. To be able to have a place where I (have) played for five seasons, have your mates in the team, and just go and enjoy playing cricket there."

Since moving to the Hurricanes from the Scorchers, David has come to appreciate not just the organisation, but also the city of Hobart, making the call even easier for the powerful middle-order batter.

"That was really enjoyable experience last year," said David.

"It's beautiful, there's so many things I enjoy about Hobart. I love playing golf. I love going to the beach, and all those things are right at your fingertips in Hobart. It makes a pretty enjoyable couple of months for me."

Tim David, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis kiss the BBL|14 Trophy after winning their maiden Big Bash title // Getty

Since becoming a Big Bash champion in January, David recently took part in his fifth Indian Premier League campaign playing 12 matches for the eventual champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite playing T20 cricket all over the world, David noted the importance he puts on performing in his home competition.

"It's really important that I play well in that tournament, and it's also really important that I'm part of a team where I feel like I can contribute," said David.

"To play somewhere I've been for five years, it's a nice place to be."

With Beau Webster and Jake Weatherald signing with Hobart earlier in the year, the Hurricanes have added more batting depth to a squad that already had plenty of experience. Last season's champions have secured the services of veterans Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade, as well as BBL|14 Final hero Mitch Owen ahead of a new season.

Although Hobart look primed for another big run in BBL|15, David believes there's no additional expectations on the club ahead of their title defence.

"I don't think there's an expectation for us to go and achieve anything," said David.

"If we've got a good attitude towards the games, then that's going to carry us so far. We know we've got enough in our dressing room to win a championship. We know we've got players that know how to win championships now, so it's just about building that throughout the season."

Before the men's Big Bash season takes place, David will travel to the West Indies for a three-match T20I series starting later this month, with the first game beginning on July 20.

Contracted for BBL|15: Rehan Ahmed (contracted until BBL|15), Iain Carlisle (BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Tim David (BBL|16), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Rishad Hossain (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Billy Stanlake (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|16), Jake Weatherald (BBL|16), Beau Webster (BBL|17), Mac Wright (BBL|15) Ins: Jake Weatherald (Strikers), Beau Webster (Stars) Out: Caleb Jewell (Renegades) Uncontracted: Marcus Bean, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward Internationals: Rehan Ahmed (England), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Chris Jordan (England)

