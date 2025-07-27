Strikers re-sign experienced allrounder, rising star

Rising allrounder Liam Scott has signed a new two-year contract with the Strikers, while Jemma Barsby will also remain in blue for another season

Adelaide Strikers are closer to finalising their lists for the upcoming Big Bash seasons, locking in Jemma Barsby and Liam Scott on fresh deals.

Experienced allrounder Barsby has been a core figure in the Strikers’ XI since she moved across from Perth Scorchers ahead of WBBL|07 and she will remain in blue after penning a new one-year contract.

A member of their back-to-back championship sides, Barsby is also South Australian captain and alongside her leadership and skill with the bat, the ambidextrous 29-year-old also brings the unique ability to bowl finger spin with both arms.

She adds another option to an exciting Strikers spin attack that this season will feature the world-class talent of England’s Sophie Ecclestone alongside leg-spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington and Anesu Mushangwe.

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|11 list (so far): Jemma Barsby (W|11), Tammy Beaumont (W|11), Darcie Brown (W|11), Sophie Ecclestone (W|11), Anesu Mushangwe (W|11), Tahlia McGrath (c)(W|12), Bridget Patterson (W|12), Maddie Penna (W|11), Megan Schutt (W|11), Amanda-Jade Wellington (W|11), Laura Wolvaardt (W|12) In: Sophie Ecclestone (Sixers), Tammy Beaumont Out: Katie Mack (Scorchers), Smriti Mandhana, Orla Prendergast Off contract: Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa

"Jemma is an integral part of our WBBL squad, both with her on-field performance and her leadership off it," Strikers coach Luke Williams said in a statement.

"Her ability to control the game with the ball and her experience are invaluable. We're thrilled to have her continue to lead and contribute to the Strikers' success."

Scott, meanwhile, has signed a new two-year contract fresh off a successful series for Australia A against Sri Lanka A in Darwin, where he hit 94 in the opening first-class game and a half-century in his sole innings during the three one-dayers.

The dynamic 24-year-old allrounder, who made his debut in BBL|10, has earned a full contract after a standout domestic summer that saw him claim the 2024-25 One-Day Cup Player of the Tournament award.

Scott was a local replacement player for the Strikers last season, and struck a breakthrough first Big Bash half-century in the club’s final game of the season, smacking 67 runs from 43 balls.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|15 list (so far): Hasan Ali (contracted until BBL|15), Cameron Boyce (BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Mackenzie Harvey (BBL|15), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Jamie Overton (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Jason Sangha (BBL|16), Liam Scott (BBL|16), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15), Luke Wood (BBL|15) In: Jason Sangha (Thunder), Mackenzie Harvey (Renegades) Outs: Brendan Doggett (Renegades), Jake Weatherald (Hurricanes) Uncontracted: James Bazley, Liam Haskett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Ollie Pope, D'Arcy Short

"Having Liam back in the squad is fantastic news for us, coach Tim Paine said.

"He's a player with immense talent and a real fighting spirit.

"His development has been remarkable, and we believe he'll continue to be a significant asset for the Strikers."

Adelaide have four spots left to fill on their list for WBBL|11, and three for BBL|15.