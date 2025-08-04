‘We’ve got a title to defend’: Owen eyes consecutive BBL trophies

The hero of the BBL|14 Final believes his club 'couldn't be in a better position' heading into a new season

Hobart Hurricanes opener Mitch Owen is ready to put the success of last season's Big Bash behind him, as he and the reigning champs shift their attention towards claiming back-to-back BBL titles.

Having recently returned from the West Indies where he made his T20 International debut for Australia, Owen took a moment to reflect on that famous night at Ninja Stadium, when the Hurricanes lifted their maiden Big Bash title.

"It was obviously a super special moment and I do think about it often," Owen said. "(But) that's sort of happened now, that's last season and we've got a title to defend. The focus sort of shifts to next season and making sure that this (BBL trophy) stays here this time next year."

09:34 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder | BBL|14

In the six months since the BBL|14 Final, the Hurricanes have been assembling their squad tasked with completing a successful title defence this summer.

Powerful middle-order batter Tim David knocked back interest from other BBL clubs to sign a two-year deal with the Hurricanes last month.

Despite losing Caleb Jewell as part of a trade with the Melbourne Renegades, Hobart have made two big signings in the off-season, securing the services of Beau Webster and Jake Weatherald for BBL|15.

Webster rejoins the Hurricanes after making his T20 debut for the club in BBL|06, while Weatherald's move to Tasmania is now complete, having played for the Tigers in the One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield competitions for the past two seasons.

Both men bringing plenty of power and experience to an already strong and proven Hurricanes squad.

With 15 of a possible 18 list spots filled for the upcoming season, Owen believes the Hurricanes are well placed to lift the BBL trophy again on January 25, 2026.

"I feel like we couldn't be in a better position," he said. "I think everyone is excited to (have the opportunity) to go back-to-back."

Contracted for BBL|15: Rehan Ahmed (contracted until BBL|15), Iain Carlisle (BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Tim David (BBL|16), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Rishad Hossain (BBL|15), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Billy Stanlake (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|16), Jake Weatherald (BBL|16), Beau Webster (BBL|17), Mac Wright (BBL|15) Ins: Jake Weatherald (Strikers), Beau Webster (Stars) Out: Caleb Jewell (Renegades) Uncontracted: Marcus Bean, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward Internationals: Rehan Ahmed (England), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh), Chris Jordan (England)

Since winning BBL|14 in January, Owen has played in multiple T20 competitions including the SA20, Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Major League Cricket (MLC).

Yet the 23-year-old still rates the Big Bash as one of his favourite competitions in world cricket.

“I’ve said at most tournaments that I can't wait to get back and play for the Hurricanes,” said Owen.

“The atmosphere that built up through last year, and then obviously that final was amazing, and I can't wait to see what happens this year. Hopefully it'll stack on top of that.”

Hobart open their season against the Sydney Thunder in a rematch of the BBL|14 Final on December 16.

