Marsh to open in T20s for 'foreseeable future'

Australia's short-format captain says he will stay at the top of the order, creating a formidable pairing with Travis head

Australia are backing in Mitch Marsh as Travis Head's full-time opening partner as they lock in a key part of their XI in the lead-in to February's T20 World Cup.

Marsh confirmed on Friday that he and Head will be Australia's top two until the world tournament in India and Sri Lanka, beginning with the first BKT Tyres T20 against South Africa on Sunday.

Marsh's move to No.3 ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup proved a masterstroke with the burly allrounder starring with a player-of-the-match performance in the final as the Aussies lifted the trophy for the first time.

Now captain of the T20I side, the 33-year-old says he will remain at the top of the order after opening in all five matches against West Indies last month. He had previously batted there just once before the Caribbean tour.

While Marsh and Head have never opened in the shortest format together, they have in ODIs with outstanding results: the pair average over 50 and strike at above 12 runs per over from eight partnerships.

"It'll be myself and Heady up the top for the foreseeable future," Marsh told reporters in Darwin on Friday.

"Obviously we've played a lot together, (we've) got a great relationship, so (we'll) start there."

Including Marsh and Head, Australia have had five openers in T20s since David Warner's retirement after last year's Caribbean World Cup, with Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk also filling the role.

Although Marsh did not confirm the remainder of the XI for the opening match against South Africa, he did acknowledge there had been discussions on Tim David's spot in the batting order.

David hit an Australian record 37-ball century in the third T20 against West Indies when he walked to the crease inside the Powerplay for the first time in his international career.

It strengthened the power-hitter's case to bat higher up the order.

"We've spoken about it … we saw that in the Caribbean, that he came in earlier than he would normally," Marsh said.

"His skill set is made for that.

"The more balls he faces, hopefully the more games he wins us."

With two days until the series opener in Darwin, South Africa captain Aiden Markram was also hesitant to reveal team details and admitted he didn't know what to expect from the Marrara Stadium surface after having his first glance at the pitch on Friday.

Only three of the Proteas XI who played in last year's unsuccessful T20 World Cup final have made the trip to Australia for this series. Quinton de Kock has retired, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje are injured, while a host of players have been rested.

But the Proteas have vowed to entertain regardless of the conditions.

"Play with absolute freedom, take the game on and entertain," Markram said when asked about his side's philosophy this series.

"That's what T20 cricket is all about.

"We know if we play good cricket against whichever team, it's going to be entertaining and it's going to be a good show for people to watch."

Among the squad are a couple of teenagers and fresh faces, who Markram is excited to see in action on the international stage.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 19, is an opener who scored a century on Test debut last month, while left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka is also 19 and has been clocked bowling in excess of 150kph.

Dewald Brevis, 22, has been on the scene longer but is yet to thrive at the top level. Off the back of a couple of hefty IPL contracts, he earned the nickname 'Baby AB', in reference to former South African great AB de Villiers.

"(They are) explosive and fearless," Markram, star of South Africa's recent World Test Championship final win over Australia, said of his young troop of players.

"You know, to be 19-20 again.

"There's not many worries in the world when you're that age. And it reflects in the way they train and how you see them operate.

"It's exciting and a great opportunity for us to see what they're about and allow them to entertain."

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: First T20I, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 12: Second T20I, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 16: Third T20I, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen