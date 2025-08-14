Maxwell eyes World Cup new-ball role

With the next T20 World Cup on the subcontinent, Glenn Maxwell looms as a Powerplay weapon with the ball for Australia

Glenn Maxwell is increasing his bowling inside the Powerplay with an eye towards next year's T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February.

Maxwell is no stranger to bowling with the fielding restrictions in place, perhaps most famously taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma inside the Powerplay in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The allrounder bowled two Powerplay overs in each of the BKT Tyres T20 matches against South Africa in Darwin.

But tellingly, Maxwell had bowled only five Powerplay overs in total in this format between the 2022 T20 World Cup and this series.

And the conditions the Australians are expecting to face at the next World Cup is a big reason Maxwell has been honing his new-ball craft.

"I think in the subcontinent you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on," Maxwell told reporters in Cairns on Thursday.

"Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces.

"So it might be something we think about head forward."

The 36-year-old took two wickets in the second match on Tuesday night, which included the scalp of Proteas' skipper Aiden Markram, caught by Mitch Owen at mid off.

It prompted an animated celebration from Maxwell, who couldn't contain his delight at making the breakthrough.

"Maxwell's excited! He's very excited," Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard said on the broadcast. "He's almost frothing at the mouth is Maxwell. Like a mad dog!"

The veteran explained his rabid reaction was down to astonishment at his own success.

"I'm just as surprised as anyone when I get a wicket," Maxwell said.

"I love getting wickets.

"It's very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I'm there to do a job in the Powerplay and I'm trying to execute that as well as I can."

On the theme of being versatile and prepared for any situation, Maxwell batted at No.5 in the second T20 after walking out at No.7 in the first match.

This comes after he opened the batting with Mitch Marsh in four of the five T20s in the Caribbean, and suggested there would be more shifting in the order to come.

"I've been a bit of the shuffler around the order, up and down," Maxwell said.

"I'm filling holes at the moment.

"Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end (of the innings).

"(I'm) trying to play whatever role is needed for me in this side and just try and be as adaptable as possible."

Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host the deciding T20I on Saturday night with the series locked at 1-1.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: South Africa won by 56 runs

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen