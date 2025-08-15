'Hard team to crack into': Allrounder's life on the sidelines

Aaron Hardie rode the bench for a full IPL and has been in every limited-overs squad this year, but played just four games

Aaron Hardie is no stranger to an Australian squad. In fact, he's been picked in every white-ball squad picked this year.

That includes bilateral series in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean, the Champions Trophy, while he was a late addition to the ongoing series against South Africa.

And yet for all that tenure, the 26-year-old has played four of a possible 12 limited-overs matches this calendar year.

On top of that, Hardie spent the entire two-month Indian Premier League on the bench for Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings.

"A lot of people when they've come into the Aussie team have had that experience," Hardie, who has now played 28 times for Australia's limited-overs teams, told reporters on Friday.

"I know Josh Inglis was very similar in his first few years of touring.

"It's such a hard team to crack into.

"I'll be trying to take my opportunity when it comes."

02:39 Play video In case you don't know me: Aaron Hardie

Slowly but surely then, the Western Australian is starting to carve out his own niche in the white-ball teams when he has made the XI.

Perhaps surprisingly for someone who made his name on the domestic scene as a batting allrounder, Hardie has taken the new ball in eight of the 12 T20I innings he has bowled in.

While his batting remains unproven at international level – he's only batted higher than No.7 once in the past 12 months – his skills an out-swing bowler with the new ball have become a big part of his appeal.

His Powerplay numbers with the ball stack up well against his more experienced teammates.

"I love bowling off the top," Hardie said.

"As the allrounder, it's good to get those overs out of the way early and support the guys with a few more skills throughout the middle overs.

"I've done it a fair bit in domestic cricket.

"When the ball is swinging, it's good with two (fielders) out.

"But when it stops swinging, it's not as fun. It's awesome to be able to challenge yourself."

00:41 Play video 'Almost unplayable': Hardie seed sends Jacks on his way

Although not selected for either the T20 or ODI series a month ago, Hardie came into the squad last week as a cover for Matt Short, who has since been ruled out with a side complaint.

On Thursday, Hardie went from reserve player to fully-fledged member of both squads and with fellow pace-bowling allrounder Mitch Owen also rubbed out due to concussion.

Owen's omission is Australia's only confirmed change for Saturday night's BKT Tyres T20 decider against South Africa, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is firming for a return.

Inglis missed the second match in Darwin after battling flu-like symptoms and after arriving to the team's first training session at Cazaly's Stadium in a mask, he trained strongly on both Thursday and Friday.

00:38 Play video That's ruff: Aaron Hardie's incredible first bat story

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: South Africa won by 56 runs

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen (out with concussion), Matthew Short (out with injury), Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen