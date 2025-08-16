Inglis returns for deciding third T20I against Proteas

Australia elect to bowl first, welcoming back gun keeper among three changes for series decider against South Africa

Josh Inglis has recovered from illness to take his place in Australia's BKT Tyres T20 series decider against South Africa at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns.

With the series locked at one-all, home captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and chose to field first at the venue where Australia have never lost a men's international.

The Cazalys Stadium pitch before the third T20I // cricket.com.au

Wicketkeeper Inglis is one of three changes for the Aussies with Aaron Hardie and Nathan Ellis also into the XI in place of Alex Carey, Sean Abbott and the concussed Mitch Owen.

Inglis had played all 14 of Australia's T20Is since last year's World Cup in the Caribbean, including the opening game of this series, before he was struck down with the flu before the second match against the Proteas on Tuesday.

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Mutusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

He arrived at training wearing a face mask on Thursday but had a long hit in the nets and a performed a few wicketkeeping drills to prove his fitness.

"He's all good. I sat next to him on the plane on the way up here (from Darwin) and I'm still not sick," Hardie joked to reporters on Friday.

Hardie meanwhile comes in for his first match of the series having replaced the injured Matt Short in both the T20 and ODI squads.

He's a straight swap in the XI for Owen, who has had to comply with a mandatory 12-day stand down per Cricket Australia's concussion protocols after being hit in the grille by Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday.

Ellis returns to the side after being rested for Tuesday's loss in Darwin.

The South Africans have made one change, with left-arm spinner Senuran Mutusamy replacing leg-spinner Nqaba Peter.

Both sides will observe a minute's silence before play to honour the late Bob Simpson, who passed away on Saturday. The Australians will also wear black armbands.

The Aussies have won all five ODIs hosted at Cazalys Stadium and have a win and a draw on their record from two Tests played here in 2003 and 2004. This will be the first men's T20I played at the venue.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: Australia won by 17 runs

August 12: South Africa won by 56 runs

August 16: Third T20I v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen (out with concussion), Matthew Short (out with injury), Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI v South Africa, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen