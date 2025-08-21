Big Bash clubs set to finalise squads through ‘integral’ T20 tournaments

Three competitions are set to shape the vacant places in your club's BBL and WBBL squads

Ahead of a new BBL and WBBL season, Big Bash clubs are looking to the preceding T20 tournaments to complete their playing rosters for the upcoming summer.

First played in 2022, the fourth edition of the Top End T20 Series is currently underway in the Northern Territory.

The men's tournament features the academies of multiple Big Bash clubs, including the Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.

All five clubs are yet to finalise their squads for BBL|15, and have picked squads for the Top End T20 Series with an eye to learning which players could fill the remaining spots on their Big Bash roster.

Speaking to SEN, General Manager of the Melbourne Stars Max Abbott admitted his club is using the competition to prepare the "next crop" of potential Stars players.

"We wanted to have a look at how the boys performed in Darwin," said Abbott.

"One of the challenges historically, if they're not in the first XI in the BBL season, it's difficult to get some quality matches into them in the T20 format.

"I suppose we're looking to give the next batch guys, like Austin Anlezark who bowls 140kmh at the moment and is a good prospect, some exposure to some top-level cricket before he steps out to the big stage in the Big Bash."

Another Melbourne Stars Academy player currently without a BBL|15 contract is Blake Macdonald.

The 27-year-old was signed as a replacement player for Glenn Maxwell in BBL|14 after scoring 133 for St Kilda Cricket Club last season.

Having also represented Victoria in the Global Super League in Guyana, Macdonald recently scored 74 off 47 balls for the Melbourne Stars Academy against Nepal in the Top End T20 Series.

Macdonald said the series is an "extra opportunity" to work on his T20 game.

"It's massive for all of us guys in the side," said Macdonald.

"Whether younger or a little bit older, we're all learning and getting better and after the end of the 10 days, we're all going to be much better T20 players."

Blake Macdonald batting for the Melbourne Stars Academy at the Top End T20 Series // Supplied

Harry Manenti is also looking to secure a spot with the Strikers for BBL|15, taking part in the competition for Adelaide's academy.

The Australian-born Italian cricketer and younger brother of experienced Big Bash player, Ben, made two appearances for the Strikers in his inaugural BBL season last summer.

The allrounder has made a strong start to the Top End T20 series, making 85 runs and taking 4 wickets across his first two matches.

Eyeing a new contract with Adelaide, Manenti said he was eager to build on his experience from BBL|14 in the Top End tournament.

"It was great to be able to taste a little bit of Big Bash last year, and be around the squad," Manenti said.

"Some of the learnings that came out of that were really important, and hopefully, some more opportunities down the track if I keep doing the right things."

Separately to the Top End T20 Series, the Brisbane Heat plan to use Queensland's KFC T20 Max tournament to consolidate their BBL and WBBL squads.

The South East Queensland based Premier Cricket competition has provided a launchpad for aspiring T20 cricketers to showcase their talent, previously featuring players such as Usman Khawaja, Jess Jonassen, Mitch Owen, Marnus Labuschagne and Elyse Villani.

Queensland Cricket GM Pete Lock sees the tournament as a 'genuine pathway' to the Big Bash for promising cricketers.

"The KFC T20 Max continues to build its reputation as an integral element in Queensland Cricket's elite cricket framework," said Lock.

"The number of players who have gained valuable exposure and experience in the KFC T20 Max has created a genuine pathway to the Big Bash.

"It is very encouraging to know that the Brisbane Heat will fill its final contract spots for the BBL through performances in this competition."

Following the T20 Max, the Heat's female cricketers will also have the chance to prepare for the WBBL in the second edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Starting on October 21, this nine-team competition features all eight WBBL clubs along with the ACT Meteors, giving players yet another chance to stake their claims for a Big Bash contract.

Under regulations introduced last year, Big Bash clubs are required to hold one place on their WBBL squad for a domestic player who features in the T20 Spring Challenge.

The rule was introduced to ensure emerging talent can be rewarded with a chance to play in one of the world's strongest T20 leagues for women.

General Public tickets for KFC BBL|15 are on sale now