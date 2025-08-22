Ngidi used Aussie bowler 'blueprint' in match-winning spell

01:42 Play video Ngidi rips through Aussie middle order in Mackay

Lungi Ngidi says he loves defending with the ball in one-day internationals and that Australia's bowlers gave him a "blueprint" for success.

Ngidi took a match-winning 5-42 on Friday night to cripple Australia's chase, claiming the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne with the new ball before grabbing 4-9 to clean up the innings.

South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first at Great Barrier Reef Arena, bucking a trend in the format.

Since the last ODI World Cup in 2023, skippers who have won the toss in 50-over cricket have chosen to chase 62 per cent of the time.

But Ngidi isn't so sure that is always the right approach.

"The beautiful thing about bowling second is I get to sit there and watch what works," Ngidi said after the match.

"I saw (Nathan) Ellis' plan and he was pretty successful with that, so it gives you an idea of what's going to work later on in the innings.

"Watching (Xavier) Bartlett up front with the ball, it seemed to be swinging or nipping around.

"It gives you a blueprint of how to go about things, and pretty much go out there and execute the exact same thing."

Ngidi's statistics match his one-day preference. His ODI average when bowling first is 30.60, when bowling second, it's 25.44.

His second wicket was a tumbling catch after deceiving allrounder Aaron Hardie with an off-cutter that ripped off the wicket.

In his next over he landed the hammer blow to end Australia's chances – Josh Inglis caught behind for 87.

He finished off with the scalps of Bartlett and Adam Zampa and walked off having produced a match-defining spell, something Australia are becoming accustomed to from the powerfully-built right-armer.

Both his ODI five-wicket hauls have come against the Aussies with his performance in Mackay following his career-best 6-58 in Bloemfontein in 2020.

In June's World Test Championship final Ngidi also proved decisive, snaring 3-16 in a crucial haul in Australia's second innings at Lord's.

"It's always a tough challenge, they (Australia) always put you under pressure," Ngidi said.

"(I focused on) staying strong mentally and trying to fight back.

"It's more a mental battle every time you play Australia."

Labuschagne had been drawn into a false stroke off Ngidi that was the product of the visitors' strategy against Australia's No.3, who came into the match averaging 55.11 against the Proteas – the highest mark of any Aussie against them.

But Ngidi feels his side has the measure of the South African-born batter.

"We've seen from the Test Championship (final), it seems outside off with the ball shaping away seems to be effective towards him," Ngidi said.

"He does leave very well. But you need to score runs at some point in ODI cricket so you're probably going to feel outside off (stump).

"(I was) trying to keep it simple and plug away at that length and that line, and it seemed to come off. It went according to plan."

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: South Africa won by 98 runs

August 22: South Africa won by 84 runs

August 24: Third ODI v South Africa, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen