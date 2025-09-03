Trenaman targets all-round game as T20 return looms

After a successful return from injury in the 50-over format and a star turn for Australia A, conquering the Big Bash is Rachel Trenaman's next mission

Rachel Trenaman is ready to make a long-awaited return to the shortest format, as she continues her impressive comeback from a series of major injuries.

Trenaman has signed a one-year extension with Hobart Hurricanes ahead of WBBL|11, adding further depth to an already imposing batting line-up.

The 24-year-old first joined the club in 2022 ahead of WBBL|08 and played 12 matches in her first season in purple, but she has not played a Big Bash game since due to back-to-back knee injuries.

"It was a pretty easy decision," Trenaman said of re-signing.

"I think the way the club's building is fantastic, a little bit success last year making the finals ... it's an exciting place in Tassie at the minute and off the back of the men's success, it didn't take too long to decide (to sign).

"I'm definitely keen to get back into Big Bash, I haven't played in two or three years because of injury so it'd be nice to play some competitive T20 cricket again."

Trenaman returned to elite cricket in February, playing her first Women’s National Cricket League game for Tasmania since early 2023, and quickly made her mark scoring 63, 80no and 124 in her first three innings.

Those performances saw the top-order batter rewarded with a spot in the Australia A red-ball squad that played England A in April, where she impressed with knocks of 77 and 76.

Trenaman then picked up where she left off against India A last month, hitting a half-century and in unbeaten 21 in the one-day games, and following up with 64 as Australia A clinched victory in the sole four-day match.

Those performances now have Trenaman firmly in the sights of Australian selectors, but there is a missing piece: her 20-over game.

"In the Aussie set-up, they're looking for those multi-faceted and dynamic players, people who can do a lot in different formats," she said.

"I think it'll definitely help push my case and just expand my game in general.

"I think being recognised in the Aussie A stuff is pretty special that they're having a look at you and being able to perform doesn't hurt your chances, but I personally feel like there's a long way to go in my game, and I think that's really exciting to know that I'm not at a ceiling yet.

"There's lots of improvements that can be made."

Trenaman understands that breaking into a stacked Hurricanes’ batting line-up that features Lizelle Lee, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey and Heather Graham in the top six is a tough ask.

With that in mind, she said signing a one-year contract was ideal for keeping her future open to any opportunities that could come her way, while she is also eager to show Hobart selectors what she can do during the upcoming T20 Spring Challenge, where she could get her shot in the top-order in the absence of the international stars.

"It was kind of led by me," Trenaman said of her contract.

"I think looking at our list at the minute, it's incredibly competitive, which is fantastic for the organisation, really exciting for trophy opportunities and that kind of thing ... but also just looking realistically at playing opportunities and what's the best setup for me and what can further my career ... (it's) one year just get back into it after injury, and then go from there.

"It's a pretty incredible top six, so I'll just slot into wherever the team needs me, really."