Third Women’s ODI against India to be played at Bellerive Oval

The delayed installation of new lights at Junction Oval has forced a change to the 2025-26 schedule

The third women's one-day international between Australia and India next March has been shifted to Hobart, with Melbourne's Junction Oval unable to host the match.

The ODI on Sunday, March 1, which is part of the blockbuster multi-format series between the fierce rivals, was due to be the St Kilda ground's first day-nighter following the installation of new lights.

However, Cricket Australia has been informed by Cricket Victoria that planning delays mean the lights will not be operational in time for the match, while the ongoing work to install them would have made parts of the ground inaccessible for fans.

That, plus the tight turnaround from the second ODI at Bellerive Oval on Friday, February 27, meant a daytime game in Melbourne was not considered practical, as it would not provide teams with sufficient time for rest, travel, recovery and preparation during what is already a compact schedule.

It means Hobart will now host both the second and third ODIs, with the remainder of the schedule unchanged.

The MCG, which hosted last summer's women's Ashes Test, was unavailable with ground renovation works due to take place.

Refunds will be processed for fans who purchased tickets for Junction Oval.

"We are disappointed we have had to move this match from Junction Oval and that there will be no women's international match in Melbourne this season," Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said.

"We anticipated the Junction Oval lights would be installed several weeks before this fixture and were looking forward to celebrating the first international match under lights at the ground.

"Unfortunately, the MCG is not available due to renovation works, while logistical factors including the compact multiformat schedule and ongoing works at Junction Oval meant we could not play this match as a day fixture.

"We are grateful to Cricket Tasmania for hosting a second game in Hobart and hope fans in Tasmania will seize both opportunities to get behind our world champion women's team.

"We look forward to a wonderful series against India and women's international cricket returning to Melbourne next season."

Australia v India multi-format series 2026

First T20: February 15, SCG, Sydney (N)

Second T20: February 19, Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

Third T20: February 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)

First ODI: February 24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

Second ODI: February 27, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

Third ODI: March 1, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

Day-night Test: March 6-9, WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)