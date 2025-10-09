ACT preview: New skipper to make her mark in life post-Mack

ACT coach Erin Osborne says her group are embracing the added accountability that has accompanied the loss of the Meteors' best player

The ACT Meteors are out to build on their progress last summer, bullishly targeting more wins in 2025-26 despite the loss of batting star Katie Mack.

Mack's move back to NSW after 12 years in Canberra leaves a massive hole – Mack scored 3,698 career runs with the Meteors and her 403 last summer was nearly double the Meteors' next best, and was consistently the lynchpin around which they rallied.

Yet that move has galvanised the predominantly young and developing squad, says head coach Erin Osborne, with "no Katie Mack they can hide behind now".

"I think for a long time now, a lot of young players have kind of hid behind Katie's performances, and probably didn't hold themselves accountable enough," Osborne told cricket.com.au.

"So I've seen that shift in the playing group.

"A lot of players came up to me as soon as we got back into pre-season, going, 'What do you need from me, what role do you need me to play this year?'

"That's been really inspiring, that there's no longer a Katie Mack they can hide behind, and that they're taking accountability for their own performances.

"I've seen a real growth in this group, and I'm really looking forward to the season."

That change has started at the top with Carly Leeson taking over as full-time skipper, having got her first taste of leadership in last year's Spring Challenge T20 tournament.

"I think Carly's definitely trying to put her own stamp on the group. She wants to take more ownership of decision-making and things that happen off the field and really working on that culture piece," said Osborne.

"And she's got some fantastic support with Grace Lyons stepping into the vice-captaincy role with Holly Ferling ... that leadership group is doing really well. It's different eyes and perspective on the game, which the group now has and they've responded really well to it."

01:42 Play video Leeson's late hitting drives ACT to strong finish

The Meteors need to replace Mack at No.3, with Paris Bowdler looking likely to get first crack at it for their season opener, which doesn't roll around until October 12, while Shivani Mehta is also under consideration to move up from No.4 in an otherwise settled first-choice XI.

The Meteors will also welcome experienced England international Georgia Elwiss, who will link up with the team in December.

"I just know that she's a very good person, she's a fantastic leader, and she'll help mentor our young girls," said Osborne, adding that Elwiss's experience will be invaluable for new skipper Leeson. "And whatever performances we get from her on the field is just a bonus – it's more about what she's going to do in that mentoring space for our young group."

2025-26 squad: Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Carly Leeson, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Holly Ferling, Olivia Porter, Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Zoe Cooke

Ins: Rachel Carroll, Georgia Elwiss

Rookie: Stella Wilde

Outs: Katie Mack (NSW), Chelsea Moscript, Alisha Bates

Last season

WNCL: Sixth (three wins, nine losses)

Possible XI for first match: Carly Leeson (c), Olivia Porter, Paris Bowlder, Shivani Mehta, Grace Lyons (wk), Grace Dignam, Annie Wikman, Zoe Cooke, Holly Ferling, Anesu Mushangwe, Amy Hunter

Inside word with head coach Erin Osborne

The pre-season

"We have a relatively young, inexperienced team that ultimately trains more than we play. So I think it's just taking time to find our feet, find our identity, and I guess, figure out the way best moving forward how we want to play as a team.

"Last year was around chasing career-best performances, which we achieved. Nine of our players achieved that milestone. And this year we're now talking about match how many match-winning performances we can get from individuals.

"We've always been the underdogs in the state system, in lots of different areas, resourcing probably being the major one for us. So that's definitely a motivation for us, knowing that we're always trying to punch above our weight.

"Our group is really, really good at training but where we are missing out is the opportunities to play more cricket. So that's going to be pivotal moving into that November, December period for us (few ACT Meteor players have any WBBL involvement) and then hopefully we can get a roll on in January, February."

Injury update

"Touch wood, we've had a relatively nice pre-season with no major injuries. There are a couple of niggles around but everyone should be fit and ready to go first round."

Key players

"Olivia Porter has been awesome. She's taken on a leadership role with the batting group for us now, and she's such a clean striker of the ball.

"I'm looking forward to watching her play and in my eyes, she probably should land a Big Bash contract somewhere. If she plays to her potential I have no doubt that she'll do that.

"The other one is Grace Dignam, our spin-bowling allrounder. She's gone to another level with her bowling and her batting, and she'll be really pivotal for us.

"She was the player of the year for us last summer, she was our leading wicket-taker with 17, so she's a really important player for us, and she's had a really solid pre-season.

Dangerous team(s)

"South Australia have kept that group together for a long time now, they know their game plan pretty well, they've got depth in the batting department, and their spin attack is pretty good.

"And Queensland, you never really know what you're going to get from them. They play aggressive cricket and can be an all-or-nothing type team, so it can depend on what mood you get them in, but they're a very talented team and one to watch out for. "

WNCL Schedule

October 12 v Queensland Fire, Allan Border Field

October 14 v Queensland Fire, Allan Border Field

January 6 v Victoria, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

January 8 v Victoria, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

January 20 v NSW, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

January 22 v NSW, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 4 v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval

February 6 v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval

February 22 v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

February 24 v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

March 13 v Western Australia, WACA Ground, Perth

March 15 v Western Australia, WACA Ground, Perth