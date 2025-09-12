Australia v India ODIs: All you need to know

India will host Australia in three one-dayers as both teams look to fine tune ahead of the ODI World Cup starting at the end of the month

Series facts

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

How to watch or listen in Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Sophie Molineux was the big player to come back into Australia's World Cup squad, having not played since undergoing knee surgery in January.

However, the Victorian spinner is unlikely to feature in the ODI series against India, with Australia's World Cup warm-up game against England on September 28 pencilled in for her return.

To cover Molineux, uncapped spinner Charli Knott has been included in the Australian touring party for those bilateral ODIs in New Chandigarh and New Delhi, alongside wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, with the pair to then return home for the start of the Women's National Cricket League season on September 24.

Darcie Brown (quad) and Georgia Wareham (groin) have brushed off recent niggles to take their places in the squad.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk)

There was no room for Shafali Verma in India's ODI squad, with the hosts electing to stick with Pratika Rawal at the top of the order following her recent success partnering Smriti Mandhana, while the more versatile Uma Chetry, who offers cover both at the top of the order and with the gloves, has been included.

There were no real surprises in the 15 players named - while Verma has fought her way back into the T20 side after being dropped last year, she has remained on the outer in the one-day format - while Tejal Hasnabis and Sayali Satghare were two members of the recent tour to England to miss out.

Fast bowler Renuka Singh has returned from injury, while allrounder Amanjot Kaur remains on the sidelines with a view to returning for the World Cup.

02:27 Play video 'Yeah, nah, next!': Reacting to Australia's T20 kit history

Form Guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWWWWNWWWW

Australia last lost an ODI in January 2024, when they went down in a rain-shortened encounter against South Africa. They last played an ODI in January, when they swept the 50-over leg of the Ashes. Last December, they defeated India 3-0 on home turf, then travelled across the Tasman for a 2-0 Rose Bowl series victory over New Zealand.

Eleven of the squad members are fresh off stints in The Hundred, while the remainder – Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum and Darcie Brown – turned out for Australia A against India A in a three-game 50-over series in Brisbane August.

India: WLWWWLWWWW

While Australia have played just five one-dayers since hosting India last December, Harmanpreet Kaur's team has enjoyed a heavy diet of 50-over cricket, playing 14 games and winning 12 of those. Their two losses came against England, during their most recent series, and against Sri Lanka during a tri-series in May.

India will hope to fare far better in their home conditions than they did against Australia in Brisbane and Perth last December, where they were soundly beaten by margins of five wickets, 122 runs and 83 runs.

Head-to-head



Players to watch

Phoebe Litchfield has arrived in India fresh off a career-best campaign in the Hundred where she was crowned tournament MVP for her batting heroics with champions Northern Superchargers.

Litchfield was the league's most prolific scorer, striking 292 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.71 and strike rate of 157.83.

Annabel Sutherland had a breakthrough summer with the bat in ODIs last summer, celebrating her promotion to No. 5 by scoring back-to-back centuries against India and New Zealand last December. More recently, the allrounder starred in The Hundred to help Northern Superchargers claim their first title, finishing second on the league wickets table with 16 alongside the 206 runs at 51.50 she scored with the bat.

Kranti Goud was the breakout star of India's tour of England in July, having made her international debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The 23-year-old pace sensation took nine wickets in three one-dayers against England, including a remarkable 6-52 at Chester-le-Street in the series finale.

Opener Pratika Rawal has cemented her position alongside Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order – seeing off challengers Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia – scoring 569 runs in 2025, including 65-plus each of her last three ODI innings at home (89, 67, 154).

Local conditions

The new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium // cricket.com.au

There is not a great deal of intel out there for either team, given Sunday's series opener will be the first international game played at the new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Australia have never played at either of the other international venues in Chandigarh, either, so will need to adapt quickly.

The ground is the new home of the Punjab Kings and hosted 10 matches during the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Australia and England in Delhi in 2016 // Getty

Australia's last visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium was in 2016, when they defeated England in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-finals - one of three matches they played at the ground during that tournament.

India's most recent game at the venue was against Pakistan during the same tournament.

The last time a women's ODI was played at the ground was in 1995.

Rapid stats

Australia have won all 10 of their multi-game bilateral women’s ODI series against India and have won their last seven matches against them in the format overall.





India have won five of their last six multi-game bilateral women’s ODI series – with the loss coming against Australia – including each of their last three; the last time they recorded a longer winning run in such series was a span of six from April 2018 to November 2019.





Australia have won 29 of their last 30 multigame bilateral women’s ODI series, including each of their last eight; their only defeat in that span was a 1-2 loss against England in July 2023.





India have won 11 of their last 12 women’s ODIs at home, including each of their last seven.





India’s batters have averaged 48.4 runs per wicket in women’s ODIs in 2025, more than any other team and one of only two sides to average 35+ in this category (New Zealand – 40.4); in addition, their 6.4 runs scored per over is the best of any team in the format this year.





Ashleigh Gardner scored 21 per cent of Australia’s runs when she played in Australia’s most recent multigame bilateral women’s ODI series (January 2025 vs England), the best rate of any player from either team; she scored 50 runs in her most recent ODI innings against India (11 December 2024).





Richa Ghosh (India) has a batting strike rate of 140.2 from 169 balls faced in women’s ODIs in 2025, the best of any player in the format this year (min. 30 balls faced); she scored 59 runs in her most recent ODI innings in India (15 January 2025 vs Ireland).





Alyssa Healy (1,903) is 97 away from becoming just the fifth player to score 2,000 runs for Australia in women’s ODIs away from home (Karen Rolton, Belinda Clark, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry); she scored 82 runs in her most recent ODI innings in India (2 January 2024 vs India).





India openers Smriti Mandhana (628) and Pratika Rawal (569) have scored more runs than any other players in women’s ODIs in 2025; Mandhana has scored 845 runs at an average of 70.4 across her last 12 ODI innings in India while Rawal has logged 65+ in each of her last three ODI innings at home (89, 67, 154).

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 17: Second ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham