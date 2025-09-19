Gardner embraces Powerplay role as Aussies fine tune for World Cup

Ashleigh Gardner says she is up for the challenge of taking the new ball more frequently if called upon throughout the ODI World Cup, as Australia's spinners fine-tune their plans for the ICC tournament.

Gardner opened the bowling alongside Megan Schutt in Wednesday's second one-dayer against India in Chandigarh, the seventh time in her 79-match ODI career she has taken on that responsibility.

The match-up of her off-spin bowling to India's left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana was the major reason for that call, one that could be repeated in Saturday's series decider in Delhi.

"I've done it quite a few times in the T20 format, in 50-over cricket I haven't done it heaps," Gardner said of bowling in the Powerplay on Friday.

"But I expect (it'll happen more) going forward throughout this campaign, where we play on tired wickets, and the ball is probably going to turn a little bit more than what we maybe expect, or what we've played on.

"So (it's about) preparing myself for that.

"Bowling with new ball, there's probably a little bit more variation with the ball because it is a little bit harder – the seam's a little bit harder and it can turn and bounce, or it can slide on.

"It's obviously a little bit harder bowling with two (fielders) out, there's no denying that when you're bowling up against the world's best, so that's been a challenge in itself.

"Bowling with a softer ball is always a little bit nicer, only because it doesn't come off the bat as nicely, but I'm just trying to adapt to any conditions that I get to bowl in."

Gardner and Mandhana have enjoyed riveting battles in the past, but the latter got the better of her Australian rival on Wednesday, going on to score her 12th one-day century as she helped India post a match-winning total of 292.

It carried on the form the 29-year-old displayed in the series opener, where she equally confounded the Australian bowlers on her way to 88 before being run out in a mix-up with opening partner Pratika Rawal.

Finding a way to dismiss the India superstar cheaply will be the top priority for Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Saturday's series decider.

"I think Smriti has got a pretty clear plan to me and she's batting really well at the moment," Gardner said.

"There's no denying that, and she's putting our bowlers under pressure early.

"If I do get the opportunity to bowl in the Powerplay, whether it is against her or any other nation throughout the World Cup, (it's about) making sure that I'm keeping my plans really simple … sticking to my strengths and then hopefully not worrying too much about what the batter is doing down the other end.

"It can be really easy throughout the Powerplay to go searching and wanting to get your team off to a really good start.

"So for me, it's trying to be really simple in how I'm approaching the game … if that opportunity comes again, fantastic, we'll see what tomorrow offers up."

Gardner was the pick of the Australian bowlers in Wednesday's loss, finishing with figures of 2-39 from her 10-over spell.

She has been part of a three-strong spin attack throughout this ODI series alongside leg-spinners Alana King and Georgia Wareham, with the trio expected to play an enormous role in Australia's fortunes at the World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux is also expected to come into the mix for the ICC tournament, and the Victorian has been training strongly as she prepares for a return following knee surgery in January.

"We all have our own roles, but we try and work together as a unit and try to lean on our differences, but also work with our similarities as well," Gardner said.

"I think what we do really well when we bowl well as a unit, is just create that pressure, and ultimately that brings wickets as well.

"For us, going forward into tomorrow's game, there's been elements of our spin attack that's bowled really well, and then some areas that we really want to improve on.

"We're our harshest critics, so (it's about) making sure that we're kind of putting those things into play, so when game one comes for the World Cup, we're really clear on what that looks like, and just making sure that we've got our plans in place to hopefully conquer whoever we're coming up against."

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

September 17: Second ODI: India won by 102 runs

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All World Cup matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video. A free trial is available here.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify