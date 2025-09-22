Delhi runs fest a signal of shifting expectations in women's ODIs

The bar is set to be raised during the upcoming World Cup as teams push a fiercer, bolder approach to ODI batting

The high-scoring third one-day international between Australia and India offered a glimpse of the boundaries that are set to be pushed in the upcoming ODI World Cup, as the evolution of the women's game continues apace.

India came within 43 runs of reeling in Australia's mammoth total of 412 in Delhi – albeit, in some of the most batting-friendly conditions either team could hope to visit – in what would have been a world record chase.

Australia equalled their highest-ever total, while India's 369 was their third best.

Totals above 400 had been struck on six previous occasions in women's one-dayers, but all of those came in mismatches, where stronger, more established teams bullied weaker opponents. This match was notable as an encounter between the world's two best teams, rewriting the playbook for what is possible in the upcoming ICC tournament.

It is not just Delhi, either. A little further afield in Lahore, Pakistan and South Africa are playing out a highly competitive, high-scoring series of their own ahead of the World Cup.

On Friday Pakistan scored 287 – their second highest total – in response to the Proteas' 3-292 off a rain-shortened 46 overs.

Overall, there have been 30 centuries scored from 52 women's one-dayers to date in 2025, more than in any previous calendar year and with the entire World Cup yet to be played.

Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana's efforts today now make that a new record of 30 women's ODI centuries scored in 2025. https://t.co/zUBYyy6z4o — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 20, 2025

For many years, a total above 250 was considered difficult to chase in the women's game. More recently, that has been recast as 300 – conditions permitting, of course – but if the pitches prepared during the World Cup are anything like those in Chandigarh and Delhi, teams may need to set the bar even higher.

"I think so," Mooney said when asked if expectations were being rewritten.

"Hopefully there's not too many flat wickets like that at the World Cup, because don't know if I've got the stamina to last seven or eight games like that going the full distance.

"But it certainly shows what's possible in the women's game now, if you play with the right tempo and the right mindset.

"Hopefully they don't all go like that, as I said, but I think it's a really great spectacle for where the game's at and hopefully where the game is going to go moving forward."

Australia arrived in India pledging to push the boundaries of their own capabilities, and ultra-deep batting line-up.

With an attitude of 'no ceilings', Saturday's game was a preview of what the defending champions could achieve across the tournament.

Mooney said, equally, it was the perfect test for the Australians in the field, as they had to contend with immense pressure from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 200 runs from the first 20 overs of India's chase before the tourists fought back.

She also pointed to the absence of Annabel Sutherland (hip soreness) and Phoebe Litchfield (quad) from the final one-dayer, with Australia's XI be strengthened by their returns.

"I think to win World Cups, you've got to be the most adaptable team and the most composed team," Mooney said.

"We showed that when Smriti was coming quite hard and building some partnerships with Harman and then Deepti coming in at the end.

"It's been nice to see the girls come up with different ideas with the ball and the fielders back it up.

"We've got Belsy in and Phoebe who have been on the sideline the last couple of games, so when they get their opportunity back in their side, once they've fit and firing, I think there's absolutely no ceiling for this group.

"I think we can really put a marker out there for this World Cup."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video. A free trial is available here.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify