Voll expanding her game as Aussie focus narrows

Top-order bat has been adding to her shot-making repertoire as she patiently awaits an extended chance with the national side

Georgia Voll is not sitting idle between opportunities in the green and gold.

Since making a splash with a century in just her second international game last December, Voll has cemented her position as Australia's full-time all-format opener in waiting.

The 22-year-old has grabbed her opportunities where they've come across the last nine months, called into the Aussie XI when injuries have ruled out a regular opener.

Last week, Voll's latest chance came when she stepped in for the second and third one-dayers as Phoebe Litchfield managed a low-grade quad strain – and after a duck in game two, the Queenslander duly peeled off 81 in the series decider in Delhi.

While she is currently playing the role of understudy, and more than likely will return to the orange vest for Australia's World Cup opener next week, Voll took a longer-term view to her preseason over the winter, as she looked to open new scoring areas while also seizing the opportunity to add experience in English conditions to her resume.

"I've probably been someone that's known for hitting to the leg side, but that's something that I've really worked on this year, opening up straight and through the off-side a bit more frequently," Voll told cricket.com.au when asked how she had expanded her game during the winter.

"In the one-day stuff it happens just because I'm not thinking I need to go as hard as I need to (in T20s), but that T20 mindset, being able to play 360 was something that I have really worked on coming into this year."

Voll, who missed out on a spot on Australia A's most recent tour of England in 2023, also got her first taste of cricket in the United Kingdom after being snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred draft.

She was left dissatisfied with her performances across the tournament, where she scored 111 runs in eight innings with a high score of 29.

However, the right-hander knows those experiences will prove useful in the future, particularly if she can secure a spot in Australia's squad for next year's T20 World Cup in England.

"(It was my) first time playing over in England and it probably didn't go the way that I would have liked," Voll said.

"But it was a great experience playing on all these different pitches and different ground dimensions which we're not used to.

"Just to grab that experience playing over in a different country … I’ll hopefully take some learnings going into when we play there next."

As it stands, Alyssa Healy has kept her lips sealed on her future in international cricket beyond the home multi-format tour against India at the start of 2026, and if the Australian captain did end up calling time following that series, Voll would be the top contender to replace her at the top of the T20I order.

Currently though, she is just soaking up the chance to learn from the best in the business while in India.

Since her breakout WBBL|10 season catapulted her into the Australia squad late last year, Voll has travelled to New Zealand twice, played in the multi-format Ashes and earned her first Cricket Australia contract.

After a winter spent training alongside her national teammates during a series of camps in Brisbane, she is ready to add another experience to her resume: her first ICC tournament.

"Just being in the same four walls as this world-class team is super special,” she said.

"Picking the brains of all the girls, they've been around for a really long time some of them, so (I’m just trying) to get the most experience that I can and wait for that next opportunity.

"I'm working super hard around training and on little things that the coaches and staff have told me to tinker with … and wait and see if I can grab another opportunity and take it with both hands."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify