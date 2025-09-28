Australia downed by England in final World Cup warm-up game

Sophie Molineux made her long-awaited return from injury, but a rejigged Australian batting order failed to fire as England took practice match bragging rights

A middle-order batting collapse cost Australia in their final ODI World Cup tune-up, as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to England in Bengaluru.

The Aussies were bowled out for 247 in 34.4 overs in their sole ICC warm-up game, as England leggie Sarah Glann bagged 5-32 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground.

Australia had England in trouble at 5-135 in reply, but Alice Capsey's unbeaten 88 from 85 balls steered her team to victory in the 45th over – and did her chances of an ODI recall no harm.

In good signs for Australia, left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux made a successful return in her first game since undergoing knee surgery in January, while Phoebe Litchfield smashed 71 after overcoming a quad strain during the recent ODIs against Indi.

"It was a good hit out, that's what we wanted (but) we didn't score as many as we would have liked batting first," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said following the game.

"It was good surface and a quick outfield and I think we definitely were well short getting bowled out in about the 34th over.

"I thought it was a good bowling effort, we took the game pretty deep.

"It was pretty exciting to see Soph back out there and doing her thing and Darcie (Brown) was fantastic tonight, after coming back from a little bit of a back injury.

"We certainly weren't on top of our game, but still a lot of good takeaways and we move to Indore now and start to prepare for round one."

Phoebe Litchfield shone in her 71 // Sam Gosling

As aways, it is difficult to know exactly how much to read into the warm-up: both England and Australia played around with their usual batting orders, leaving superstars on the bench and cards up their sleeves.

Such has been the case across warm-up phase to date – in India's practice match defeat to England, they did not bat any of Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal or Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing conditions allowed teams to use as many of their squad members as desired – although only 11 could bat – meaning both teams sent out batters who may not otherwise make their best XI.

On Sunday, Australia stuck with their usual opening pair as Litchfield made a dazzling return having missed the last two ODIs against India with a quad strain.

The left-hander pummeled her way to 71 from 48 balls before eventually holing out to the bowling of leg-spinner Glenn.

Opening partner Alyssa Healy's innings conversely lasted just three balls before she was trapped lbw by Lauren Bell in the opening over of the game.

With regular first drop Ellyse Perry sitting out the game entirely due to illness and No.4 Beth Mooney demoted to give others an opportunity to spent time in the middle, Annabel Sutherland (16) was promoted to No.3, hitting three boundaries before being caught taking on Em Arlott.

Litchfield's aggressive start meant Australia's run rate remained above 7.5 for much of their innings, but her teammate's attempts to continue the attacking approach backfired as wickets consistently fell during a mid-innings collapse of 6-40.

Ashleigh Gardner (28) and Tahlia McGrath (15) could not go on with their starts, while Molineux was dismissed for five in her return from knee surgery.

Lower-order hitter Georgia Wareham, coming into bat at No.7 in the 19th over, holed out for seven, while top-order batter Georgia Voll, coming in at No.8, became Glenn's fifth wicket when she was bowled for eight.

Australia's usual No.4 Mooney, coming off a career-best 138 a week ago, was demoted to No.9 in order to allow others to spend time in the middle.

However, she found herself in the middle in the 24th over where she continued her excellent run, hitting an unbeaten 59 from 42 deliveries to save her team's blushes in a 56-run 10th-wicket stand with Alana King.

Bowled out for 247 in 34.4 overs, Kim Garth's early blows with the new ball reduced England to 3-32 as she trapped Tammy Beaumont (8) and Heather Knight (5) lbw, while Megan Schutt had Amy Jones (11) caught at mid-wicket.

Sophia Dunkley (54 off 60) got her team back on track before being done in by Brown's pace, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge's brief innings ended on 10 courtesy of Wareham, leaving England 5-135.

Kim Garth struck twice with the new ball // Sam Gosling

With their skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt not batting, content with her time in the middle following an unbeaten 120 in England's first warm-up, Capsey and Emma Lamb (60 from 63) made the most of their opportunity, taking control of the chase with a 109-run stand.

Their performances will pose an interesting dilemma for England selectors, given neither are necessarily walk-up selections for their tournament opener.

Australia used nine bowlers as they prioritised opportunity ahead of their first official game, with Garth (2-15 off five overs), Brown (1-30 off six) and Alana King (0-19 off five) the standouts.

Molineux, playing her first game since undergoing knee surgery in January, started with a tidy three-over spell then came in for some tap when she returned later, with her fourth over going for 12 runs as Lamb and Capsey raced towards their target.

The left-arm spinner finished on a positive note, dismissing Lamb with England four runs from victory.

Australia will fly to Indore on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's tournament opener against New Zealand.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: England won by four wickets

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify