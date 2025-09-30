Australia mull big selection calls ahead of World Cup opener

Australia will wait until the toss to reveal their XI for their opening World Cup game against New Zealand in Indore

Sophie Molineux could bolt back into Australia's XI for their opening World Cup game against New Zealand on Wednesday, as selectors mull several tough calls ahead of their opening game in Indore.

The Australians had their first look at Holkar Stadium – which will be hosting its first ever women's international match – on Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours before the game against the White Ferns.

Their full 15-player squad trained, with Ellyse Perry having brushed off the illness that saw her sit out Sunday's warm-up fixture against England.

The make-up of the bowling attack will be Australia's main concern, with left-arm spinner Molineux putting her name forward after making a successful return in that practice match, bowling six overs in an unofficial game that allowed teams to use as many squad members as desired.

The Victorian last played for Australia in an ODI against India at the WACA Ground on December 11 last year, before undergoing knee surgery in January.

Should Molineux return, selectors will face a tough call on the make-up of their spin attack – allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is a lock and Alana King has been Australia's leading leg-spinner in the 50-over format in recent years, while fellow leggie Georgia Wareham is another regular member of the Australian XI.

Fast bowler Darcie Brown also impressed in the practice match in Bengaluru, throwing up another selection conundrum.

"I think we're very spoilt with choice with the squad here," Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath told reporters in Indore on Tuesday.

"We've got so much depth, a lot of spin, a lot of pace, and we're spoilt for choice with allrounders.

"But we're confident that no matter what combination we put out in the park, we feel like we're in really good hands and really well-prepped to combat anything.

"The most exciting thing for me about that warm-up game against England was Soph Molineux back out on the park playing for us – it's been a while since she's played cricket and been a while since she's been in Australian colours."

The unfamiliar conditions and lack of intel for international women's cricket at Holkar Stadium adds a layer of complexity for both teams, with team analysts needing to dig deeper when trying to determine what conditions to expect at the ground.

Australia's men played an ODI at Holkar Stadium in the lead-up to the 2023 men's World Cup; a game that saw India score 5-399 batting first before they bowled the Aussies out for 217.

"We've gone through the data … it looks like a really high scoring ground (and) a really nice batting wicket," McGrath said.

"Just walking across the ground now, it looks like such a cool stadium to play out – it's hitting us now that it's here, the World Cup's here.

"We've been waiting so long and it's been on our calendar for so long and the excitement is there ... we feel like we're really well-prepped and really ready to go, so can't wait for tomorrow to come around.

"New Zealand are a really good side, they've been playing some really good cricket of late, and they've got some players in their squad that we haven't come across before, so we're excited for the challenge."

McGrath said adapting to the unfamiliar conditions quickly would be critical, reinforcing Australia would not be deterred from their attacking approach, despite a disappointing batting display in their warm-up clash with England.

In that game in Bengaluru, the reigning world champions were bowled out for 247 in 34.4 overs, a target England chased with four overs to spare.

"(It wasn't) ideal, but it's not the end of the world," she said.

"We looked to play a really aggressive style with our batting, and while we did that, we just lost too many wickets.

"(There was) some poor decision making, but (it was) really good with how we took the game on.

"Every wicket we play on here is going to be slightly different, so recognising those conditions early, communicating well as a team, and trying to score as many runs as possible (is important)."

Australia have won their last 15 completed one-day internationals against New Zealand, a streak that goes back to 2017.

But the White Ferns are not focusing on the history, as they look to replicate their success at least last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

In that tournament, they snapped a 10-game losing streak in the shortest format when they upset India in their opening game, paving the way to what was ultimately their first T20 World Cup title.

"Absolutely, we want to start this tournament with a real hiss and a roar and make sure that we come out really strong and aggressive," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said.

"We want to beat these Aussies first up and get some points on the board, but what's probably more important for us is how we play that game.

"I think probably the difference between the World Cup last year and this year is the (tournament) format, and that you have to play everyone in this format, so I don't think we can necessarily focus on one game ... for us, every match is going to be incredibly important."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify