Australia v New Zealand, World Cup: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for Australia's opening match

Match details

Who: Australia v New Zealand What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Match 2 When: October 1, 2025, 7.30pm AEST first ball Where: Holkar Stadium, Indore How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Sue Redfern and Gayathri Venugopalan (on field), Sarah Dambanevana (third), Vrinda Rathi (fourth), Michell Pereira (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia were dealt a blow this week with X-factor allrounder Grace Harris ruled out of the tournament after suffering a calf strain in the third ODI against India. The Queenslander has been replaced by WA allrounder Heather Graham.

Sophie Molineux meanwhile is poised to make her international return after being included in Australia's squad for their World Cup defence. Until Sunday's warm-up loss to England, Molineux hadn't played since undergoing knee surgery in January.

Five players were included in Australia's 50-over World Cup squad for the first time, with Molineux joined by Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Sophie Devine's ODI swansong for the White Ferns will be something of a generational handover, with four players earning their maiden call-up for a World Cup, having all debuted for New Zealand last summer. Left-arm spinning allrounder Flora Devonshire, batters Polly Inglis and Bella James and left-arm seamer Bree Illing are the next generation for the Kiwis, having displaced the likes of Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe in the 15-player squad for the tournament.

05:30 Play video The sentimental surprise inside Beth Mooney's kitbag

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All 31 matches of the eight-team event in India and Sri Lanka are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia will be aiming to win an unprecedented seventh 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Click here to watch the tournament on Prime Video

Local knowledge

Indore's Holkar Stadium has never hosted an international women's match, so teams will need to cast the net a little wider for intel. The 30,000-capacity venue has previously hosted men's IPL matches for Kings XI Punjab and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

India's men hosted England in an ODI in 2006 – in what was the ground's first international match – and to date has hosted three Test matches, eight ODIs and four T20Is.

The ground will host five matches at this tournament, with three of those featuring Australia.

When Australia's men played India at the ground in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, Pat Cummins' side was bowled out for 217 chasing India's whopping 5-399.

03:30 Play video Things you want to know about the Aussie cricket team

Possible line-ups and team news

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

There will be a minimum of three changes from Australia's XI that won the 2022 World Cup final at Hagley Park in Christchurch. Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes have retired and Jess Jonassen has fallen out of favour with selectors. Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham are both a chance to play their first ODI World Cup matches after missing that tournament through injury.

More recently, Australia's best ODI XI has been relatively settled, and barring injuries, the balance of the bowling attack will be the part that is tweaked depending on conditions.

Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield are set to return after missing the final ODI against India with minor niggles, while Molineux will hope to force her way into the XI for her first game since last December.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Lea Tahuhu

Left-arm quick Flora Devonshire will make her ODI debut if named in New Zealand's final XI, having debuted in the T20I format earlier this year.

The top seven looks stable and in good news for the White Ferns, Georgia Plimmer is back to take on the Aussies after missing the Rose Bowl series last December due to injury.

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: Australia 102 wins, New Zealand 31 wins, two no result

In India: Australia five wins, New Zealand one win

In ODI World Cups: Australia 13 wins, New Zealand three wins

Past 10 years: Australia 17 wins, New Zealand two wins

Most runs (overall): Belinda Clark 2272, Karen Rolton 2038, Debbie Hockley 1664, Amy Satterhwaite 1475, Alex Blackwell 1211

Most runs (in ODI World Cups): Debbie Hockley 234, Suzie Bates 198, Meg Lanning 165, Belinda Clark 162, Ellyse Perry 156

Most wickets (overall): Cathryn Fitzpatrick 79, Lisa Sthalekar 58, Shelley Nitschke 46, Ellyse Perry 43, Karen Rolton 43

Most wickets (in ODI World Cups): Sharon Tredrea 10, Renee Thompson 9, Karen Rolton 7, Megan Schutt 7, Eileen Badham 6

01:46 Play video Uncovered: Aussie coffee club takes India

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WLWWWWWWWW

Australia had the ideal preparation for this tournament, playing hosts India in a one-day series earlier this month in Chandigarh and Delhi. They romped victory by eight wickets first up, then were humbled by 102 runs – their largest ODI defeat – in the second. A high-scoring series decider saw Australia defend 412 to seal a 2-1 victory. Prior to that, Australia had not played a one-dayer since the 2024-25 summer, where they defeated India 3-0, New Zealand 2-0 and England 3-0 across December and January.

New Zealand: WWNLLLWLLL

New Zealand completed a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka at home in their most recent series in March, bouncing back from a 0-2 defeat to Australia in Wellington in December. Their most recent matches in India were last November, going down 2-1 in a series in Ahmedabad that immediately followed their T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE.

Rapid stats

Australia have won their last 15 ODIs against New Zealand, their longest winning run against the White Ferns in the history of the format. They've also won their last three meetings against the White Ferns at the ICC Women's World Cup.





Australia have won 14 of their last 15 women's ODIs – their only defeat in that span was a 102-run loss against India a fortnight ago.





Australia have won their last nine ODI World Cup matches and have lost their opening match of the tournament only once. That defeat was the last time they started a campaign against New Zealand, in 2009.





New Zealand have won their last two women's ODIs, as many as they won across their 12 matches prior in the format (won 2, tied 1, lost 9). The White Ferns lost their opening match at the most recent ICC Women's World Cup in 2022 to the West Indies.





Australia have won nine of their last 10 women's ODIs in India while New Zealand have won only one of their last five matches in the country.





Australia recorded a collective batting average of 57.8 at the last ICC Women's World Cup in 2022, the best of any team in the tournament and almost twice as many runs as the next best team (England – 30); in addition, Australia (once every 9.2 balls faced) and New Zealand (once every 12.1 balls faced) hit boundaries more frequently than any other teams in the campaign.





Alyssa Healy scored 22.6 per cent of Australia's runs when she played at the 2022 World Cup, the second-best rate (min. 3 innings) of any player for a team in the campaign behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (26.1 per cent). Healy has scored 100-plus in each of her last two World Cup innings.





Sophie Devine recorded a batting dot ball rate of 58 per cent from 152 balls faced during the powerplay at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, the joint-best rate of any player in the tournament alongside India's Shafali Verma.





Batters played and missed at 13 per cent of Darcie Brown's 240 balls bowled at the 2022 World Cup, the highest rate of any player (min. 2 innings bowled) in the tournament; Brown has taken five wickets at an average of 21.2 across her last four ODI innings overall.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify