Aussie weigh Schutt return ahead of Pakistan World Cup clash

Australia are hoping for brighter skies as they look to regain World Cup momentum following their washed out game against Sri Lanka

Australia will weigh up a recall for Megan Schutt for Wednesday's ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan in Colombo, while they will also look to inject momentum back into their campaign following Saturday's wash out.

Schutt was a shock omission from Australia's first game against New Zealand in Indore, with the extra pace of Darcie Brown preferred, while spinner Sophie Molineux instead took new-ball duties along Kim Garth.

The veteran South Australian had appeared likely to feature in Saturday's showdown against Sri Lanka, going so far as to mark out her run up on the R Premasada Stadium surface during warm-ups, before rain forced the Australians to seek shelter in their dressing rooms as the full-ground covers were brought out.

That rain turned torrential, as persistent thunderstorms ultimately saw the match abandoned without a coin toss taking place.

Megan Schutt hitches a ride off the ground with Heather Graham // cricket.com.au

Speaking to reporters from Colombo on Monday morning, Australia coach Shelley Nitschke praised Schutt's response to being left out of the side that played the White Ferns.

"She's the ultimate professional and she took it very well," Nitschke said. "We looked at the match-ups and the performances coming in, but we certainly understand that Megan's got a big role to play for us moving forward.

"We'll have another look again at the match-ups and the conditions at Premadasa when we take on Pakistan and see if she's in that right team to best match up to them.

"It was quite muggy (on Sunday for India v Pakistan), and the ball seemed to be moving around a little bit in the air.

"I didn't catch the whole game to gauge if there was much spin or anything, but there seemed to be a little bit of movement.

"It did appear to get a little bit better as the game went on under lights, perhaps not significantly, but that's something we'll keep an eye on."

While the top seven batters are locked into the Australia XI, the optimal make-up of the bowling attack will be continually assessed throughout the tournament based on venues and opposition.

Schutt could return in place of Brown, whose four overs against New Zealand went for 52 runs, or she could reclaim new ball duties from Molineux, whose loads will continue to be managed following her return from knee surgery.

"She was fantastic in that first match – to open the bowling first game back and return figures and bowl like she did was unbelievable, and a credit to her and the work she's done to get her back to being available to play for us," Nitschke said of Molineux.

"I think her knee is just ongoing management and seeing how it responds to training and games and looking at her availability from there.

"We'll make sure that we're doing the right thing by her and hopefully having her available when we need her, but (there's) certainly some management that still needs to occur there."

Alana King, Australia's preferred 50-over leg-spinner over the last few years, got the nod to play New Zealand ahead of fellow wrist spinner Georgia Wareham.

But Nitschke said Wareham could still have a role to play, given her strengths as a defensive white-ball bowler, a factor that could come into consideration if ultra-batting friendly conditions more akin to a T20 – similar to those Australia faced during their bilateral series in Delhi last month – come into play.

"There's a number of things that come into consideration ... first and foremost, it's about the conditions, and then it's also about potentially head-to-head match ups when particularly it's a team that we've played a bit before," she said.

"They also offer slightly different things, so sometimes it's actually not about one or the other, they bring different things to the table.

"Alana spins the ball a bit more, she's a bit more attacking, Georgia can find a really good defensive length, and has got a few variations that she goes to."

Australia are also crossing their fingers the fickle early October Colombo weather will be clear for Wednesday's game as they look to build momentum in the tournament.

After almost four weeks on the subcontinent, they have played just four ODIs, plus one warm-up game, and by Wednesday it will have been a full week since their opening game against the White Ferns.

Alongside the weather, Australia will also hope the various fauna at R Premadasa Stadium remains at bay.

On Sunday, Pakistan's match against India was delayed for 15 minutes while the ground was fumigated against flying insects, which were causing a considerable distraction to the batters.

A day earlier, the Indian players had encountered a snake while walking from the outfield to the training nets, which was later confirmed to be one of the resident non-venomous rat snakes that call the stadium home.

"It's not ideal to have one game washed out, and hopefully that's the last while we're here," Nitschke said.

"It's one of those things you actually can't do too much about.

"In tournament play, it can provide some curveballs, but we just know we just got to keep focusing on the things we can control and that's going out there and playing an attacking style of cricket, and hopefully that leads to some good results for us."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify