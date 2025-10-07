Australia want to 'break records' with ODI approach

Beth Mooney says Australia's defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year was a line-in-the-sand moment

Beth Mooney has predicted Australia's new approach to ODI cricket will allow them to "break some records" in the World Cup, with a greater desire to take the game on.

Australia will face Pakistan in their third round-robin game on Wednesday night in Colombo, after Saturday night's match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

Alyssa Healy's side have made no secret of their plan to be more flexible with their batting approach, as they attempt to go back-to-back in an ODI World Cup for the first time since the 1980s.

It comes after a period of introspection for Australia, who were knocked out in the semi-final of last year's T20 World Cup and beaten in the white-ball component of the 2023 Ashes.

Australia's response has been clear, dominating last year's home Ashes and making a point to better use the depth of their batting and not leave runs in the shed.

Flatter wickets for games in India also play into the thinking, with Australia posting the sixth highest score in history of 412 in an ODI against India last month.

"The beauty of this team is everyone in the top order is willing to improve and evolve and take on that challenge," Mooney said with an eye to the World Cup, which will be free to watch on Prime Video.

"From my point of view, if we get those conditions then I will back us to break some records along the way.

"The one thing I do like about this group is the ability to adjust on the run and go up and down in the tempo, which will be really important.

"We want to push the boundaries a bit in this group and as a batting group making sure we're changing the game in that sense."

Mooney has been at the forefront of that approach, hitting 138 from 75 balls in the high-scoring ODI against India.

Since the start of last summer, the 31-year-old has also struck at more than a run a ball in ODI cricket.

"It's probably been about having a bit more trust in my own capacity," Mooney told AAP.

"The staff and the selectors really challenge me to evolve in my game and find ways to be better."

The Queenslander said last year's T20 World Cup, where Australia posted 5-134 batting first in a semi-final loss to South Africa, had been a defining moment.

"That was a line-in-the-sand moment for us," Mooney said.

"It was where we really had to try and go down that path of making sure we were utilising everything we had in the dressing room to the best of their ability.

"That sometimes means players are playing different roles to what they are used to.

"We know there are going to be a few blips along the way with that aggressive style, but if we stay true to that then we put ourselves in the best position."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: Match v Sri Lanka abandoned

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify