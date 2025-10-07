Energy, passion ... aura farming? Next gen keeps Perry on her toes

Thirteen years after Ellyse Perry lifted the T20 World Cup in Colombo, the constant evolution of the game - and her young teammates - keep her hungry for more

Australia's young tyros aren't just keeping their elder counterparts abreast of current cultural touchstones such as Labubus, 'Aura Farming' and whatever other viral phenomena are dominating online discourse on any given day.

They're also ensuring the game's most experienced players stay on their toes in the nets and on the field, as the world champions look to remain ahead of the chasing pack in women's one-day internationals.

There's no doubt the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, both 22, are reaping the benefits of being able to tap into Ellyse Perry's considerable experience as they navigate their first ODI World Cups.

But the exchange goes both ways, Perry told cricket.com.au in the lead-up to the ICC tournament.

"Lots of things about TikTok and how to still be cool – which I don't do very well at all," Perry laughed when asked what she picked up from the younger crop of players.

"(I pick up) so much from the younger group of girls, they've got so much energy and passion for the game.

"I think often it is such a lovely reminder of just how exciting it is to be a part of this team.

"I don't think you can ever take it for granted, getting the chance to represent your country in international cricket, and equally as a really patriotic Australian, this is the best team to play for and I just don't ever want to take that for granted.

"I think being around the younger girls reminds you of that instantly – not that you should need reminding – but I love their passion for the game, how many questions they ask and how keen they are to try things.

"As an older player, it's easy to kind of just do the same thing that's worked for you, but watching them experiment and try and evolve and be creative and take the game to a new place, it really drags you along with it."

When Perry steps onto the field at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for Australia's showdown with Pakistan on Wednesday – weather permitting – it will be her 342nd appearance in international cricket.

In the history of the women's game, only two players have turned out for their countries on more occasions, current NZ opener Suzie Bates – who celebrated game No.350 in Indore on Monday – and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (342).

That trio, alongside Sophie Devine and Marizanne Kapp, are the only players at this tournament to be featuring in their fifth ODI World Cups.

Of that quintet, Perry stands alone when it comes to team success, having helped Australia claim two ODI World Cups and six T20I titles since making her international debut in 2007.

Asked if she had anything left to tick off on her cricket bucket list, Perry cited the constant evolution of the game as the biggest draw.

"It's just the incredible opportunity to have the experiences that we've had as a group, particularly in the women's game," Perry told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday.

"The way that it's grown and the progress it's brought with it in terms of how big the game is now, the quality of cricket, the depth of cricket, the fans that are now really attached to the game – it just feels like every time that you get the opportunity to play, it's bigger and better.

"I don't think I have a bucket list per se … I think as a group, we love the challenge of continuing to find new ways to get better.

"There's so much competition in the global landscape now."

Ellyse Perry with Australia's 2012 winning T20 World Cup team // Getty

Fittingly, one of those T20 World Cup trophies was lifted by Australia at R Premadasa Stadium on October 7, 2012.

Thirteen years to the day later, Australia's return to the venue for a pre-game training session prompted fond memories for Perry, who was 21 years old when Australia triumphed over England by four runs in a thrilling final.

"I think whenever you come back to somewhere that you've been before, there's certain recollections … being in the physical space that you were in all those years ago, it just jogs memories," Perry said.

"It's always nice to do that.

"Then it's also amazing to think how far things have come since then, it's pretty cool.

"It's always nice to come back to places that you're familiar with and have good memories of."

More immediately, Australia are eager to regain momentum in their current World Cup campaign following Saturday's washed-out game against Sri Lanka.

That game, which was abandoned without a ball bowled, means it has been a full week since Australia started their tournament with an 89-run win over New Zealand.

After Wednesday's game against Pakistan, Australia will fly to the coastal town of Visakhapatnam where hosts India await.

"With the washout the other day, it feels like a long time between matches now, so everyone's really looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there," Perry said.

"We got to have a bit of a look at the conditions the other night with the India and Pakistan match ... it probably hasn't changed too much (about what) we were thinking the other day when we were hoping to play.

"But we've had a chance to prepare pretty well ... that's been a really good opportunity for us."

