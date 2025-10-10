Johnson targets Big Bash return from back injury

The left-arm quick has been sidelined for six months since the Indian Premier League

Brisbane Heat pace ace Spencer Johnson is hoping fresh scans in the coming days will put him on course for a return from injury in this summer's KFC BBL|15.

The 29-year-old has opened up on the journey he's taking to recover from painful back issues that have kept him out of action since his last T20 match on April 8 in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Johnson reflected on the "frustrating" lay-off that has seen him miss the chance to play in multiple white-ball series for Australia in 2025.

Johnson was initially selected in the squad to tour the West Indies for five T20s in July before being forced to withdraw when scans revealed a back stress fracture during his build-up to the series.

"Thinking back to March, April, when I first started to get a bit of pain, I had some left-sided disc issues," said Johnson at the BBL's kit launch in Melbourne.

"I got it scanned over in India, and they said you've got a bulging disc, and then by the way, you've got a stress fracture on your right side."

Johnson admitted while the stress fracture wasn't sore at the time, the pain only got worse in the weeks and months to come.

"I kept going (at training) and then a couple of weeks later, it flared up a bit and I backed off," he said.

"It then sort of settled down and I got back to Australia feeling pretty good. I was getting ready for the T20I series in the West Indies (in July), and it was just gradually getting worse and worse.

"We jumped back in the MRI scan, and unfortunately there was a decent size stress fracture."

Twelve weeks on from that scan, the left-armer is hoping to be back in action for the Heat at some point throughout BBL|15.

03:32 Play video Johnson heats up in BBL|14 to top Brisbane's tally

"We're about halfway through the rehab and I've got a scan in the next few days," said Johnson.

"Fingers crossed it's positive and I'm looking forward to being back in the Big Bash in some capacity."

It's been a tough 12 months on the injury front for Heat speedster capable of bowling 150kph after he also missed three games last Big Bash season with a toe issue.

He's optimistic he'll be able to progress to running and bowling drills regardless of the results of his upcoming scan after the injury limited him to Pilates and basic gym work in the first phase of his rehab.

Since his last match, Johnson has been unavailable for Australia's white-ball tours against West Indies (July) and New Zealand (October), as well as home T20I and ODI series against South Africa in August.

Johnson, who has eight T20 international and five ODI caps to his name, is also set to miss India's white-ball tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20s, beginning later this month.

But he's holding onto hope of fulfilling a "childhood dream" by representing Australia at a World Cup at the T20 showpiece to be staged in India and Sri Lanka next February-March.

"If I'm on the park and bowling well, it's something I'd like to be a part of," said Johnson.

"Playing in a World Cup is a childhood dream.

"At the minute it's just making sure everything I do is getting myself ready for whenever I return – whether it's T20 World Cup or Big Bash, I'm just making sure I'm ready to go."