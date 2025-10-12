World Cup winner signs with Thunder for two years

Tasmania's Young Men's Player of the Year will be eyeing a Big Bash debut alongside Indian legend, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sydney Thunder have signed Under-19 World Cup winner Aidan O'Connor until the end of KFC BBL|16.

The two-year deal is the first Big Bash contract for the promising 19-year-old from Tasmania.

The contract caps off an impressive couple of years for the Launceston local.

Sydney Thunder's BBL|15 squad (so far): Tom Andrews (BBL|15), Wes Agar (BBL|15), Ravichandran Ashwin (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Lockie Ferguson (BBL|15), Matt Gilkes (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|15), Shadab Khan (BBL|15), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Blake Nikitaras (BBL|15), Aidan O'Connor (BBL|16), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15)

In 2023, O'Connor was named as the player of the tournament at the U19 Male National Championships after scoring 258 runs at an average of 64.5, while also taking seven wickets.

This performance was followed by selection in Australia's triumphant ICC U19 World Cup 2024 squad.

A breakout 2024-25 season started with O'Connor being named in the Prime Minister's XI to take on India in Canberra against the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

Then in February, the allrounder made his One-Day Cup debut against NSW, before marking his Sheffield Shield bow with a half-century against Victoria.

The rising star's performances were recognised at last season's Cricket Tasmania Awards, with O'Connor claiming the Jamie Cox Young Men's Player of the Year award.

After a summer of firsts last season, O'Connor said he was excited at the prospect of joining a Thunder squad out to go one better than their runners-up finish in BBL|14.

"It feels pretty surreal," said O'Connor.

"It's definitely exciting, and a little nerve-wracking to join a team in another state, but I can't wait to get stuck into a new environment, meet the players, the staff, and make the most of my time in Sydney."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said watching the Tasmanian reminded him of two experienced Thunder men with a proud history in the BBL.

"Watching him play for Tasmania against NSW last season, it reminded me a lot of Chris Green and Daniel Sams," said Copeland.

"One of the most outstanding young all-round talents in the country in our opinion. What stands out is his tenacity in the contest with bat and ball, and his reputation as a fantastic team member.

"Aidan has an incredibly exciting future ahead of him, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will no doubt make as part of our Thunder squad for BBL|15."

Former Tasmania bowling coach Rob Cassell saw the rapid rise of O'Connor in the Apple Isle.

Speaking to cricket.com.au in April, Cassell noted the competitive nature of the "fine" talent Sydney Thunder have acquired for this season's competition.

"He's a really skillful young bowler, can swing it both ways, and he's been working on a scrambled seam ball," said Cassell.

"Combine that with his competitive streak, and we've got a fine cricketer on our hands down here. To make his debut in both formats and to play a pretty important role in our last few Shield games, hopefully it's just the start of a very long journey."

Set to move interstate to join his former U19 teammate, Sam Konstas and Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin, O'Connor named the Thunder's skipper as the man he can't wait to potentially play with in the Big Bash.

"To get the opportunity to play with David Warner... I mean, I looked up to 'Davey' my whole childhood so I'm very excited for that," said O'Connor.



"I know it's a great group and to enjoy it you've got to have great people in your team.



"I’ll work hard for an opportunity to play, but I’ll also do whatever I can on the sidelines to support the team. I just want us to go one better and lift the trophy."

The Thunder begin their season at Ninja Stadium in a rematch of the BBL|14 Final against last season's champions, the Hobart Hurricanes.