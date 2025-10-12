ACT denied upset after Winfield-Hill's maiden ton

10:00 Play video Queensland Fire v ACT Meteors | WNCL

Lauren Winfield-Hill stopped the ACT Meteors from pulling off a major WNCL upset as the former England international's unbeaten century sealed a dramatic final-over win for Queensland in Brisbane.

When the Fire slumped to 6-105 chasing ACT's 8-277, the post-Katie Mack era looked set to begin in fine style for the unfancied Meteors.

But from No.7, Winfield-Hill (101no from 87) restored order as she spearheaded a remarkable comeback, lifting the hosts to a two-wicket victory off the first ball of the game's final over at Allan Border Field.

The York-born right-hander, who played more than 100 times for England before her move down under, slapped the winning runs with her 14th boundary to also bring up her first WNCL hundred.

"It's a different role for me in that middle to lower order," said Winfield-Hill.

"But I'm quite enjoying the extra bit of pressure to be honest and knowing exactly what's required of me.

"It was really special actually. I haven't had a hundred for a little and to get my first one for Queensland was really special."

Winfield-Hill and Hancock walk off after their tight win // Getty

It sees Queensland, last season's runners-up, remain undefeated so far this campaign, while ACT were denied a rare victory in their first outing in 2025-26.

The departure of Mack after 12 years to WNCL champions NSW over the off-season looked set to leave a massive hole in the Meteors' order.

But runs were no issue in their season opener, with half-centuries from Annie Wikman (59 off 60 balls) and Zoe Cooke (60no from 61) firing them to an imposing total.

Charli Knott (3-54) was their main obstacle as the visitors managed their own late-innings rearguard.

Seamer Gabrielle Sutcliffe (2-53) then clean bowled leading lights Georgia Redmayne (7) and Jessica Jonassen (9) to leave Queensland needing to add 173 for their last four wickets to win.

Mikayla Wrigley (56 off 72) put on 130 for the seventh wicket with Winfield-Hill before Nicola Hancock (15no) held her nerve late.

"Using someone like me and my experience, that's why I'm there, to do that role and help people around me with key partnerships," said Winfield-Hill.

"No doubt we'd like to do it with less wickets down and less 'squeaky-bum time'.

"But it shows we're in a really good place as a team."