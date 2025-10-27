Australia v India, World Cup semi-final: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest injury news, start times and more for Australia's semi-final showdown with India in Mumbai

Match details

Who: Australia v India What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, semi-final 2 When: October 30, 2025, 8:30pm AEDT first ball Where: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Lauren Agenbag & Sue Redfern (on field), Kim Cotton (third umpire), Nimali Perera (fourth umpire), Michell Pereira (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

What's at stake

A spot in the World Cup final, to be played at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2.

The winner will meet either England or South Africa, who will meet in their own knock-out game on Wednesday.

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana.

The huge news ahead of the semi-final was confirmation from the India camp that opener Pratika Rawal will miss the remainder of the tournament after injuring her ankle in a fielding mishap against Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma has been parachuted into their squad as a potential replacement, despite being out of favour with the ODI side for more than a year and despite not being named on the initial list of stand-by players (teams are not constrained to selecting a replacement from their stand-by list).

Australia are crossing their fingers Alyssa Healy will be fit for the semi-finals after she missed matches against England and South Africa with a minor calf strain.

05:30 Play video The sentimental surprise inside Beth Mooney's kitbag

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All knockout matches are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia are aiming to win an unprecedented eighth 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Click here to watch the tournament on Prime Video

Possible line-ups and team news

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia are waiting to see how captain Alyssa Healy progresses in her recovery from a minor calf strain, after she missed the final two round-robin matches with a minor calf strain. In positive signs, she did train lightly ahead of the South Africa game, but her recovery is still said to be a 'day-by-day process'.

If she does play, she would potentially play as a specialist batter, with Beth Mooney retaining the gloves. Sophie Molineux sat out against South Africa as part of her ongoing management of her knee, but she could return in place of Georgia Wareham to face India.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur

India have some massive calls to make ahead of the semi-final. First up, they'll need to replace opener Pratika Rawal who suffered a serious ankle injury falling awkwardly on the wet outfield against Bangladesh.

Potential replacements include Uma Chetry, who has been on the sidelines, No.3 Harleen Deol, or former opener Shafali Verma, who was a surprise recall as an injury replacement for Rawal. Verma, who is the antithesis of Rawal with her aggression at the top of the order, was dropped from the ODI side in 2024, but did open the batting for India A in Australia in August, scoring a half-century.

Renuka Thakur is sure to play given her record at DY Patil and her performance against New Zealand, and while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav put her hand up taking three wickets against Bangladesh while others were rested, it would be a tough call to leave in-form Sneh Rana or Sree Charani out.

The other biggest call for India will be the balance of their XI. They lost consecutive matches playing with just five specialist bowlers, then mixed things up, dropping Jemimah Rodrigues in favour of a sixth bowler. When they lost again, Rodrigues was recalled, and Amanjot Kaur dropped. Given DY Patil is usually a pretty flat surface and dew can be a factor, going with just five specialist bowlers could be a major risk.

03:30 Play video Things you want to know about the Aussie cricket team

How's the forecast?

Not great, to be honest! India's final round-robin game against Bangladesh was washed out due to unseasonal rain, and there's more forecast for the entire week. This isn't a repeat of the Colombo situation - it's not monsoon season in Mumbai - and this amount of rain in late October is unexpected.

That said, there are safeguards in place. An additional 120 minutes of extra time is available for the semis and final - up from 60 minutes during the round phase - and there is also a reserve day in place for the Friday following the game.

Each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be achieved. If that isn't possible on Thursday, the game will continue where it left off on the reserve day.

In the event there still isn't a result even after the reserve day, Australia would progress as the higher-ranked qualifier.

Local knowledge

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: Australia 60 wins, India 11 wins

In India: Australia 23 wins, India 5 wins

In ODI World Cups: Australia 11 wins, India 3 wins

In ODI WC knockouts: Australia 2 wins, India 1

ODI WC knockout record (against any team): Australia played 13, won 11, lost 2; India played 7, won 3, lost four

Past 10 years: Australia 18 wins, India 4 wins

Most runs (overall): Mithali Raj 1123, Karen Rolton 924, Smriti Mandhana 996, Ellyse Perry 911, Alex Blackwell 881

Most runs (in ODI World Cups): Harmanpreet Kaur 292, Karen Rolton 251, Mithali Raj 238, Alyssa Healy 219, Ellyse Perry 175

Most wickets (overall): Lisa Sthalekar 36, Ellyse Perry 32, Jhulan Goswami 30, Cathryn Fitzpatrick 26, Megan Schutt 27

Most wickets (in ODI World Cups): Lisa Sthalekar 7, Marie Cornish 6, Cathryn Fitzpatrick 6, Jhulan Goswami 6, Sharmila Chakraborty 5

01:46 Play video Uncovered: Aussie coffee club takes India

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: W W W W W N W L W W

Australia have five wins from five completed matches at this World Cup and after a couple of early wobbles they are hitting their stride. They thrived in Vizag, chasing a world record 330 against India before trouncing Bangladesh, chasing 198 in under 25 overs to seal a 10-wicket win. On Wednesday, there were periods where they were challenged by England but ultimately an unbeaten century to Ashleigh Gardner secured an emphatic six-wicket win.

Those performances came after Australia were 7-76 against Pakistan in Colombo before Beth Mooney rescued them with a century, setting up what was ultimately a comfortable 107-run win. Their game against Sri Lanka at the same venue was abandoned without a ball bowled, while they also had a batting wobble in their tournament opener against New Zealand, before a century to Gardner and a strong bowling effort secured an 89-run win.

01:06 Play video 'I'm not normally that emotional': Gardner explains raw reaction

India: N W L L L W W L W L

India have found the mojo at the right time, securing their spot in the semi-finals with a rollicking win over New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium. They were also well on track for a big win over Bangladesh in their final game before it was washed it.

It is a change in fortunes after India's three consecutive defeats put their tournament in jeopardy, with losses to South Africa, Australia and England.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: England v South Africa, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.