England v South Africa, World Cup semi-final: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest injury news, start times and more for the first semi-final between England and South Africa in Guwahati

Match details

Who: England v South Africa What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, semi-final 1 When: October 29, 2025, 8:30pm AEDT first ball Where: ACA Stadium, Guwahati How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams (on field), Vrinda Rathi (third umpire), Claire Polosak (fourth umpire), GS Lakshmi (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

What's at stake

A spot in the World Cup final, to be played at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2.

The winner will meet either Australia or India, who will meet in their own knock-out game on Thursday.

The squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon. Travelling reserve: Miane Smit

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the team that includes former skipper Heather Knight, who has made her return from a serious hamstring injury. England opted for four specialist spinners in the squad, including a return for Sarah Glenn who was dropped for their 2025 home series against India. Also returning was Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Dane van Niekerk's hopes of returning to the international stage had to wait, with the former Proteas captain overlooked in their 15-player World Cup squad.

Van Niekerk, who reversed her decision to retire from international cricket last month, was part of a pre-tournament training camp but South Australia have elected to stick to a familiar formula as they look to better their semi-final appearances at the last two 50-over World Cups.

Laura Wolvaardt is leading her team at an ODI World Cup for the first time, leading an experienced group that includes the likes of Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus.

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All knockout matches are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia are aiming to win an unprecedented eighth 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Click here to watch the tournament on Prime Video

Possible line-ups and team news

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

All eyes will be on superstar England spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the lead-up to the semi-final after she landed awkwardly on her left shoulder during the final round game against New Zealand. She left the field temporarily, then returned but managed just four deliveries before going back off.

England however are optimistic she will be right to play, and shared an update on Tuesday morning local time stating: "Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone.

"She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa."

If she is unfit, England might look to leg-spinner Sarah Glenn who has spent most of the tournament on the sidelines.

England brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge and dropped Emma Lamb against the Kiwis. Chasing a small target, she got limited time in the middle, scoring 2no off 11, but it's likely England will keep backing her experience given Lamb's lack of form.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa have chopped and changed their bowling attack throughout the tournament and in their return to Guwahati, and they could look to bring spinner Nondumiso Shangase back into the fold in place of a quick, but are unlikely to make too many changes to their line-up despite their heavy loss to Australia.

How's the forecast?

It's been a theme of this tournament, and unfortunately, rain could once again play a role in the Guwahati semi.

However, there are safeguards in place. An additional 120 minutes of extra time is available for the semis and final - up from 60 minutes during the round phase - and there is also a reserve day in place for the Thursday following the game.

Each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be achieved. If that isn't possible on Wednesday, the game will continue where it left off on the reserve day.

In the event there still isn't a result even after the reserve day, England would progress as the higher-ranked qualifier.

Local knowledge

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: England 36, South Africa 10

In India: England 3, South Africa 0

In ODI World Cups: England 7, South Africa 2

In ODI WC knockouts: England 2, South Africa 0

ODI WC knockout record (against any team): Australia played 13, won 11, lost 2; India played 7, won 3, lost four

Past 10 years: England 13, South Africa 4

Most runs (overall): Charlotte Edwards (1318), Tammy Beaumont (753), Claire Taylor (700), Sarah Taylor (690), Laura Wolvaardt (682)

Most runs (in ODI World Cups): Tammy Beaumont (253), Laura Wolvaardt (215), Sarah Talor (201), Mignon du Preez (157), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (149)

Most wickets (overall): Marizanne Kapp (29), Lucy Pearson (23), Anya Shrubsole (23), Rosalie Birch (21), Clare Connor (21)

Most wickets (in ODI World Cups): Marizanne Kapp (12), Anya Shrubsole (11), Sophie Ecclestone (9), Shabnim Ismail (5), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (5)

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

England: W L W N W W W L W L

England should come into this game full of confidence, given they bowled the Proteas out for 69 at the same venue at the start of the tournament.

A wobble against Bangladesh followed, before Heather Knight led the recovery to secure a five-wicket win. England saw off Sri Lanka without too many worries, but they were then rescued by the rain when Pakistan looked set to record a historic win in Colombo.

A stirring effort with the ball and in the field then saw them hold out India for a four-run win, but their unbeaten run ended at the hands of Australia, who handed them a six-wicket defeat. England recovered to end their round-robin stage on a strong note, cruising to victory over New Zealand.

South Africa: L W W W W W L L W W

South Africa's round-robin stage was bookended by shocking batting collapses. It started on a dismal note when they were bowled out for 69 in a shock thumping at the hands of England, then Alana King's seven-wicket haul saw them rolled for 97 against Australia.

In between, the Proteas cruised to an emphatic win over New Zealand and fought their way to gritty rearguard victories over Bangladesh and India. They were also fortunate to avoid the weather woes of other teams in Colombo, winning rain-shortened matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Finals

Semi-final 1: England v South Africa, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.