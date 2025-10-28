Sangha excited to learn ‘valuable’ lessons from Ashwin

Sydney Thunder's leg-spinner is ready to pick the brain of a man with 765 international wickets for India

Tanveer Sangha was just eight years old when Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut for India.

Some 15 years later, the Sydney Thunder leg-spinner is set to play alongside the Indian icon in KFC BBL|15.

Earlier this month, the Thunder confirmed Ashwin’s full availability for this summer’s men’s Big Bash season.

With his BBL debut set to be just 48 days away, Sangha is thrilled to have the chance to work with the off-spinning maestro.

"I'm super excited, I think he's one of the smartest spinners going around and will be for a long time," said Sangha.

"I think it's not just about what he does on the field, but it's about how he thinks about the game."

00:38 Play video Sangha gets two in two including Maxwell to break open final

Entering his sixth Big Bash season, Sangha took his 50th wicket in the competition last summer as the Thunder made their way to the BBL|14 Final.

The rising leggie was recently added to Australia’s T20I squad for their five-match series against India.

Having already played seven T20 internationals in his career, the 23-year-old explained just how he believes Ashwin will help him develop his game.

"It's not just about going (out) there and turning the ball and hoping to get a wicket," said Sangha on the craft of spin bowling.

"He actually manufactures wickets and figures batters out, so I think that's where I'm really looking forward to picking his brain and having him on my team."

12:32 Play video Ashwin's greatest wickets against the Aussies in Australia

In addition to the 765 international wickets Ashwin has claimed across all formats, the off-spinning allrounder has also played 333 T20 matches across his stellar career.

He is among the top-five wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history, having claimed 187 wickets since across five clubs since his IPL debut in 2009.

Speaking on the experience Ashwin possesses, Sangha expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the 39-year-old.

"If you get access to someone like an Ashwin, who's been around spin for the last 20 years, in the country with the best players of spin, I think it doesn't really get better than that," said Sangha.

"For him to come over here and spend a full two months with us, I think it's valuable."

Ashwin is the fifth spinner on the club’s squad list for BBL|15, with the prized recruit joining Sangha, fellow offie Chris Green, left-arm finger spinner Tom Andrews, and right-arm Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who the Thunder picked up in the BBL|15 Draft.

If the five spin options were to be picked in the same side, the Thunder could theoretically complete a bowling innings without a single over of pace bowling.

When asked if they would consider bowling 20 overs of spin in a BBL|15 match, Sangha did not rule out the possibility of a spin takeover at ENGIE Stadium this season.

"I'd love to see it," said Sangha.

"I always say spin to win, and I think that surface (ENGIE Stadium) supports spin bowling. I think it could be a chance."

Sydney Thunder’s BBL|15 squad (so far): Tom Andrews (BBL|15), Wes Agar (BBL|15), Ravichandran Ashwin (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Lockie Ferguson (BBL|15), Matt Gilkes (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|15), Shadab Khan (BBL|15), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Blake Nikitaras (BBL|15), Aidan O’Connor (BBL|16), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15)

Thunder boss Trent Copeland had previously put no limitations on the Thunder’s spinners, suggesting the club has “genuine batters” amongst the handful of spinners on their roster.

"Particularly at our home deck, there's probably a greater opportunity for maximal spin output, albeit the wicket is going to be significantly better this year than it was last year," Copeland told cricket.com.au.

"People will often gravitate towards, 'Oh, that's four spinners'. But Tom Andrews too, they're in the category of allrounders.

"Whether you're a fast-bowling allrounder or you're a spin bowler, I think the fact that they are genuine batters – and Ash has batted in the top three for IPL franchises quite a lot – there's flexibility and options there.

"There's numerous avenues for this to work, so yes, (they can play together) is the answer."

The Thunder begin their season on December 16 with a rematch of last season’s BBL|14 Final against the Hobart Hurricanes at ENGIE Stadium, before hosting cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixers at ENGIE Stadium in their first home match of the season on December 20.