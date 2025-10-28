Healy trains in Mumbai, firms for World Cup semi-final return

Alyssa Healy got through a rigorous training session at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday as she looks to prove her fitness for the blockbuster clash with India

Alyssa Healy is firming for a return for Australia's ODI World Cup semi-final showdown with India, after the Australian captain trained alongside her teammates in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Healy missed Australia's final two round-robin matches with a minor calf strain, but in positive signs for the wicketkeeper-batter, she got through a fitness test, completed a wicketkeeping session and then had a lengthy hit in the nets at DY Patil Stadium two days out from the knockout clash.

Australia will have another session on Wednesday, as they finalise their preparations ahead of what is set to be a sold-out game in Navi Mumbai, where the likelihood of the 35-year-old playing will likely become clearer.

Healy's recovery had been described a 'day-by-day' prospect since suffering the injury during a training session in Indore on October 18.

Her return would be a significant boost for Australia, not only for her leadership, wicketkeeping and top-order batting, but also for the aura she brings as a known 'big-game player'.

Alyssa Healy's had a solid keeping session and has spent a long time batting in the nets ahead of Australia's #CWC25 semi-final pic.twitter.com/DxYsqewsTO — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) October 28, 2025

Healy hit a swashbuckling century in the round-stage game against India in Visakhapatnam, leading the way in a world-record chase of 330.

She backed it up with an unbeaten hundred against Bangladesh, before injuring her calf.

She has an exemplary record in ICC tournament finals, having hammered 170 against England in the 2022 ODI World Cup final, and 75 in the 2020 T20 decider against India at the MCG.

"She's certainly an X-factor at the top of the order with the bat," Beth Mooney said of Healy on Tuesday.

"I think we've seen her change different games in different moments throughout her career, so I'm sure Thursday will be no different and she loves being in the contest.

"She's very passionate about the game, very passionate about winning, so I'm sure we'll see that version of her on Thursday."

Mooney, who stood in for Healy behind the stumps against England and Bangladesh, said she was happy to step in with the wicketkeeping gloves when required, but would be more than happy to hand them back to her skipper.

Australia do have the option of playing Healy as a specialist batter – although her wicketkeeping session on Tuesday suggested she was keen to resume her usual responsibilities.

"(It was a) tough couple games to put the gloves on with the way Alana King was bowling, but I had a lot of fun," Mooney continued.

"I enjoy being able to offer that role to the coaching staff and the selectors.

"Midge has done an exceptional job there for a number of years, and can change the game, as we saw in those two games against India in Bangladesh, so I'm looking forward to hopefully having her back.

"In a big game like this, Midge has done it plenty of times before, so I'm more than happy for her to just step back into that role and you'll see me run around the field, hopefully."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: England v South Africa, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.