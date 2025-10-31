Renegades sign NSW allrounder to complete BBL|15 squad

Will Salzmann will be eyeing a Big Bash debut with the Renegades in BBL|15

The Melbourne Renegades have finalised their 18-man squad for KFC BBL|15 with the signing of New South Wales allrounder Will Salzmann.

Having just made his Sheffield Shield debut on October 4, the news caps off an exciting month for a promising prospect in Australian cricket.

"I'm pumped to be joining the Renegades and adding to this young and exciting group," said Salzmann.

"I've loved my time developing through the NSW system and now I'm keen to test myself in a new environment, learn from some experienced players, and hopefully make an impact for the Gades this season."

Melbourne Renegades BBL|15 squad: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|15), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Hassan Khan (BBL|15), Nathan Lyon (BBL|15), Fergus O'Neill (BBL|15), Ollie Peake (BBL|15), Muhammad Rizwan (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|15), Will Salzmann (BBL|15), Gurinder Sandhu (BBL|15), Tim Seifert (BBL|15), Callum Stow (BBL|15), Will Sutherland (BBL|17), Adam Zampa (BBL|15)

A member of Australia's 2022 Under-19 World Cup squad, Salzmann rose to prominence by taking 12 wickets in six games, the most of any Aussie in the competition.

The following summer Salzmann was rewarded with his first One-Day Cup cap for New South Wales, hitting 21 runs off 14 balls on debut, while also claiming a wicket.

In the 2023-24 season, the skilful seamer impressed with the white ball, taking 13 wickets in only five One-Day Cup games, at a superb average of 14.76.

It was in this season that he claimed 4-48 against reigning One-Day Cup champions Western Australia, that showcased the young New South Welshman as a genuine rising star in Australian cricket.

00:52 Play video Young gun Salzmann grabs four against WA

Fast forward to the 2025-26 season, and Salzmann has made two half-centuries in his first three Sheffield Shield matches.

Speaking on the prospect of the young allrounder making his Big Bash debut with the Renegades, General Manager James Rosengarten said Salzmann was a significant addition to the club's BBL|15 squad.

"Will's an impressive young cricketer with great character and has really honed his craft at domestic level over the past few seasons," Rosengarten said.

"He's shown his potential at state level and has already delivered in pressure moments. We see him as someone who can contribute to the team immediately this season and also grow into a key player for us over the next few years."

Earlier in the day, the Renegades also announced the re-signing of Big Bash veteran Gurinder Sandhu, who has recommitted to the club for a second season.

The 75-game fast bowler made his debut in red last season, taking the wicket of Tom Rogers with his first ball as a Renegade during the Melbourne Derby at the MCG.

With 77 wickets across 13 BBL seasons, Rosengarten said Sandhu's experience and professionalism make his him an important piece of the puzzle for the Renegades squad.

"Gurinder's been a reliable performer for a long time in Australian cricket," said Rosengarten.

"He brings great energy to our group, plays a big role for us, and helps set standards for the whole bowling group coming through."

The club will begin their BBL|15 season in Geelong, playing their first two matches at GMHBA Stadium against Brisbane Heat on December 16 and Hobart Hurricanes on December 21.