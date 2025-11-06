Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for WBBL|11

Get all the broadcast details, full schedule and which players to keep an eye on as Weber WBBL|11 kicks off on Sunday

The WBBL is back! When does it start?

The 11th edition of the WBBL will begin with a blockbuster triple-header on Sunday, November 9 that includes a rematch of the WBBL|10 Final.

The season gets underway at 1.40pm AEDT (12.40pm local time) at Allan Border Field when Brisbane Heat take on the team that beat them in last season's decider, Melbourne Renegades. Following this fixture, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes kick off their WBBL|11 campaigns, also at AB Field, before Perth Scorchers host Sydney Sixers at the WACA Ground to round out a huge opening day of Big Bash action.

The regular season will conclude on December 7 with three playoff matches to follow, culminating with the WBBL|11 Final on December 13.

What else do I need to know about the schedule?

WBBL|11 is a 43-game season across 35 days. Each team will host a home match over the first 10 days of the competition.

There will be WBBL action across the first three days of the first men's Ashes test, including a 'West Fest' on Saturday, November 22 when the Scorchers host Adelaide Strikers. Both editions of the Melbourne derby and Sydney Smash will be played on weekends, and the Strikers will return to Adelaide Oval for the third consecutive season, hosting the Thunder as part of a double-header at the venue on Friday, November 28.

The team that finishes on top of the table at the end of the regular season will host the final on Saturday, December 13. The sides finishing third and fourth will meet in The Knockout on Tuesday, December 9, to be hosted by the third-ranked side. The winner of The Knockout will then play the second-ranked side at their home venue in The Challenger on Thursday, December 11 for a place in the final.

Biggest blockbusters: November 9: Final rematch: Heat v Renegades season opener @ Allan Border Field November 16: Stars v Renegades Derby @ CitiPower Centre November 18: Sciver-Brunt's first home game as a 'Cane: Hurricanes v Strikers @ Ninja Stadium November 21: Harris v Harris: Heat v Thunder @ Allan Border Field November 22: West Fest: Scorchers v Strikers @ WACA Ground November 30: Sydney Smash @ North Sydney Oval November 28: Strikers v Thunder @ Adelaide Oval December 7: Dunkley v Ecclestone: Sixers v Strikers @ North Sydney Oval

How can I watch?

All 43 WBBL|11 matches will be aired on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, including 20 matches exclusive to Fox Cricket, while 20 regular season matches and every final will be shown live and free on Channel Seven and 7plus.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

The Big Bash App is the best place to go for live scores, highlights and news during WBBL|11. The app can also be personalised so that you don't miss a moment or highlight from your favourite team and players this season.

You can follow the WBBL on social media, and the Big Bash on YouTube to see behind the scenes content and all the best bits from across the season.

Is there a podcast?

You bet! The Surge, Big Bash Podcast is back for a second season to share unique stories and insights from across both the WBBL and BBL seasons and bring fans closer to the action. Hosted by renowned broadcaster Adam White, The Surge will follow the action throughout the duration of the tournament and feature expert panelists and players as guests.

You can listen to the entire back catalogue of The Surge that features a recap of the Big Bash Drafts, plus the Renegades' fairytale Weber WBBL|10 triumph below.

Who should I look out for?

Indian superstar and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues is set to turn out for Brisbane Heat after her stunning 127 not out against Australia guided her nation into the World Cup final. After making consecutive centuries in the semi-final and final of the World Cup, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt returns to the WBBL in sensational form ahead of another stint with Adelaide Strikers.

With pick one of the WBBL|11 Draft, Sydney Sixers chose English batter Sophia Dunkley who will see her call North Sydney Oval home this Australian summer. But the Sixers don't have Sophie Ecclestone in this season after she was picked up by the Strikers with pick two.

Fresh off back-to-back T20 Spring Challenge triumphs, the Hurricanes are set to welcome one of the world's finest allrounders in Nat Sciver-Brunt to Ninja Stadium this season, and she'll be joined by compatriot Linsey Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in Tasmania.

Deandra Dottin is back for the defending champions, although her West Indian teammate Hayley Matthews will not be competing in this year's tournament as she recovers from a shoulder injury. The Renegades have instead brought in 19-year-old powerful top order player Davina Perrin as her replacement, after she made a stunning 101 off 43 balls during this year's edition of The Hundred.

As always, there's also new international faces to the WBBL, including Chinelle Henry (West Indies) and Mady Villiers (England).

What about the Aussies?

As of now, all the squad members of Australia's recent World Cup campaign will feature in WBBL|11.

Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham will be eyeing back-to-back titles with Melbourne Renegades after claiming their first Big Bash trophy last season. Sixers icons Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner are all set to play another Big Bash season, while Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll will come up against them in the Sydney Smash fixtures.

Alana King and Beth Mooney return for Perth Scorchers, Grace Harris will once again open the batting for Brisbane Heat, but her sister Laura Harris won't be in teal this season, moving to Sydney Thunder ahead WBBL|11. Annabel Sutherland will lead the Stars, while Tahlia McGrath remains captain of the Strikers.

Then there's the youngsters, including 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray who made headlines last summer with an extraordinary performance on her WBBL debut. In addition to Bray, keep an eye on Lucy Hamilton and Callie Wilson who both impressed with the ball in the T20 Spring Challenge.

What's this I hear about tipping?

Finally, how is my team looking?

