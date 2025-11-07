No championship hangover for 'Gades in fresh start for WBBL|11

The Renegades hope some new faces can help their championship-winning side overcome injuries to start the new season

Injury-stung Melbourne Renegades will enter Weber WBBL|11 with a "fresh new outlook" after taking out their maiden title the previous season.

The Renegades announced earlier today that they will be without their captain Sophie Molineux for at least the first couple of games as they opt for a cautious approach with the allrounder who has an unfortunate history of long-term injuries.

While the loss of Molineux is an early blow to their title defence, it hadn't dampened the spirit of the squad as they trained in Melbourne on Friday ahead of their departure for the tournament opener – a rematch of last season's Final against Brisbane Heat.

Rejecting the idea that the tag of the defending champions will impact how they approach the tournament this year, veteran quick Sarah Coyte said the focus is firmly on the opening game.

"I think we've come into this with a fresh new outlook of how we can go even harder and defend this title. We're just looking at it one game at a time and trying to go out and play our best cricket," Coyte said.

"It's a new day. It's a new competition. Last year's out of our mind now that we've had our season launch. Everyone's firing and ready to go.

"It's a really compact tournament. We've got a lot of games in a short amount of time. So we're just making sure we focus on one game at a time."

Coyte, one of the few senior members in the young Renegades team, is confident that the group was a strong unit and will come together to back stand-in skipper Georgia Wareham.

"Sophie is a massive loss for us. We're more on the conservative side with her obviously," she said.

"Being a leader, she doesn't have to be on the field to help this group get to where we need to be. It's a great opportunity for Georgia Wareham to be around this, step up and play that leadership role."

Molineux's absence for the opening part of WBBL|11 is the second big loss for the Renegades' title defence after Hayley Matthews was ruled out for the tournament with a shoulder injury.

The superstar West Indies allrounder had been an integral part of the Renegades unit for the three seasons and was set to return as their pre-draft signing after her heroics in last year's Final where she scored 69 and took two wickets. But she copped a blow to her left shoulder in June and has since undergone surgery.

The Renegades will have their hopes pinned on English allrounder Alice Capsey – who they retained in June's overseas player draft – to play a bigger role with both bat and her off-spin. The 21-year-old offers the same skill set as Matthews, but is yet to leave a big mark in the league.

Coming into the tournament, Capsey had a lean run at the World Cup in India that was somewhat redeemed by a half-century in their semi-final loss to South Africa. But the youngster is relishing the opportunity to be back in the WBBL, hopeful the change of scenery can help her hit refresh.

"It's a long stint away, coming straight off the back of seven weeks away with England. But I think one thing that's really nice is that when you come into a new environment, (you get the) fresh faces, fresh coaches," Capsey said.

"I have been in Melbourne now for four seasons, two with the wrong team, I guess. It's almost a second home away from home now.

"It's a competition I love playing in. It's one of the things in the year (I) get really excited for, so to be back here is really exciting."

Capsey is also delighted to have two compatriots – Davina Perrin and Issy Wong – in the Renegades group this year.

Perrin was signed as international replacement player for Matthews after jumping into stardom with her performance in The Hundred in August.

The 19-year-old can bring the same firepower at the top of order that the Barbadian provided, having displayed her fearless batting abilities in her 42-ball century in the Eliminator of the English league.

"The way she goes about her cricket, it's great to watch," said Capsey for the youngster's ability to stand up in big moments.

"I'm sure she'll bring out all the shots. She's an amazing player. She plays an aggressive brand of cricket, which really fits this team and our style and the way that we want to go about things this season."

Renegades also brought in Wong to add experience to the fast-bowling unit with Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out for another season, failing to recover from her shoulder surgery in time for the competition.

Coyte insists that her responsibilities will not increase with the young trio of Wong, Milly Illingworth and Tess Flintoff (who has crossed from the Stars for this season) leading the pace attack.

"We have recruited well," she said.

"We've got Issy Wong who has stepped up and come in. Milly Illingworth has been bowling really well, and also with the inclusion of Tess Flintoff.

"So my role still doesn't change. I'll bowl my slow, medium pacers. And whatever opportunity I get, I'll help my team out where I can."