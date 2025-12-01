Australia v England, second Ashes Test: match preview

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for the day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane

Match facts

Who: Australia v England What: Second NRMA Insurance Test, men's Ashes When: December 4-8, first ball 2pm local time (3pm AEDT; 4am GMT) Where: The Gabba, Brisbane Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland)

How to listen: ABC Radio, Triple M, SEN Radio and BBC (UK only). All radio broadcasts will be available to stream in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here Buy tickets: Tickets are still available for day four. Get them here Officials: Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Saikat (field), Nitin Menon (third), Phil Gillespie (fourth), Ranjan Madugalle (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app. The Unplayable Podcast will also be dropping a new episode after each days' play during the Ashes. Join hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to recap all the action and talking points from the Gabba. And you can listen to the back catalogue of episodes below.

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

Second Test session times

First Session: 2pm – 4pm (3pm – 5pm AEDT; 4am – 6am GMT) Second Session: 4.40pm – 6.40pm (5.40pm – 7.40pm AEDT; 6.40am – 8.40am GMT) Third Session: 7pm – 9pm (8pm – 10pm AEDT; 9am – 11am GMT) *An extra 30 minutes is available to complete daily overs

Full series schedule

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

The squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Captain Pat Cummins' return has been put on ice with the quick left out of the hosts' squad for Brisbane. In fact, Australia have gone with the same squad as they had for the first Test in Perth. Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon remain despite both being hampered with injuries in the first Test. Both Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett will be hopeful they can add to their debut appearances with a second Test match cap.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

England decided to send the bulk of their squad straight to Brisbane, with only reserve quicks Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts heading to Canberra to face the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink ball fixture. Reports coming out of the England camp are that Mark Wood is hampered by a knee injury and in doubt for the Brisbane Test.

Possible XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

No Pat Cummins means Steve Smith will captain again and gives Brendan Doggett a good chance to add to his debut cap. If Usman Khawaja is fit you would expect him to take his place, however, if the symptoms of back spasms persist, we could see Travis Head instated as full-time opener.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

England might be forced into a change due to Mark Wood's knee injury. Do they consider playing a spinner, such as allrounder Will Jacks, or stay true to their all-pace attack? Although the top order was ineffective in both innings in Perth, it's unlikely England will make a change in the top seven.

Players to watch

Marnus Labuschagne: Australia's No.3 returns to his home ground, the Gabba, both at the venue and in day-night Test cricket. He averages 51 from seven Tests in Brisbane, with two centuries, and averages 63 from nine day-night Tests with four centuries. Let's not forget he returned to the XI with an unbeaten 51 in the run chase in Perth too.

Ben Duckett: The diminutive left-hander got a start in both innings in Perth (21 and 28), but was unable to go big, caught in the cordon in both innings. While he's never played Test cricket at the venue, Duckett does have good history at the Gabba, playing with the Brisbane Heat during BBL|11. He made such an impact with the team in teal he was awarded their MVP that season, with a best score of 54 at the Gabba.

Local knowledge

The Gabba has not exactly been a happy hunting ground for English teams of the past. Since 1933, England has won just four of their 22 matches at the Brisbane venue. They won their first two, in '33 and 1946, but since then have won just two of 20.

You have to wind the clock back to November 1986 to find England's most recent Test win in the Sunshine State, when Ian Botham's first innings 138 put the tourists on course for a series victory.

They may take solace from the team of 2010-11, who drew a high-scoring affair powered by their incredible third innings of 1-517 declared. It set the tone for a dominant series that marked the most recent time England left Australian shores as Ashes victors.

England has played in eight day-night Tests, winning just two, including their most recent appearance against New Zealand in February 2023. Australia, meanwhile, has a historically strong record at the Gabba, although it hasn't been smooth sailing in recent years.

The hosts have won just two of their past five Test matches in Brisbane, and it was their loss to India in January 2021 that famously snapped a 31-game streak without a defeat. The Aussies last won a Test at the Gabba in 2022 against South Africa, losing a thriller to the West Indies in January 2024 and drawing a rain-marred contest with India last summer.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, D: draw

Australia: WWWWLWWWWD

Australia enters the second Test in hot form, having won eight of their past 10 Tests.

In fact, they have lost just three of their 19 Test matches since the 2023 Ashes, and have not lost a Test to England on home soil since January 2011.

The longer than expected break following the two-day Test in Perth won't hurt, either.

England: LLDWLWWLWW

England's recent fortunes have been mixed, having claimed victory in five of their past 10 Test outings.

Prior to the Ashes, they tied their five-Test series with India 2-2, beat Zimbabwe in a one-off encounter, and held off New Zealand 2-1 last December.

Their last series loss came in October 2024 when they went down 2-1 to Pakistan.

Broadcast details

Australian audiences will once again be able to watch every ball of this summer's Ashes series on either free-to-air on Channel Seven and its digital streaming platform 7plus, or ad-break free during play and in 4K on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

7Cricket have recruited renowned English commentator David 'Bumble' Lloyd, who will join the crew in Adelaide for the third Test, as well as fast-bowling great Stuart Broad for the entire series, who will join Seven regulars Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden Justin Langer.

Here's the commentators you can expect to hear across the different broadcasters during the Test series:

Seven and 7plus: Greg Blewett, James Brayshaw, Stuart Broad, Trent Copeland, Aaron Finch (first two Tests only), Damien Fleming, Matthew Hayden, Simon Katich, Tim Lane, Justin Langer, David Lloyd (Tests 3-5), Mel McLaughlin, Alison Mitchell, Alister Nicholson, Ricky Ponting, Simon Taufel, Peter Lalor, Bharat Sundaresan

Meanwhile, Fox Cricket regulars Isa Guha and former England captain Michael Vaughan return for another summer alongside Adam Gilchrist, David Warner, Mike Hussey and Kerry O'Keeffe.

Foxtel and Kayo: Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mike Hussey, Brendon Julian, Brett Lee, Kath Loughnan, Kerry O'Keefe, Michael Vaughan, David Warner, Mark Waugh, Mel Jones

In the UK and Ireland (as well as Isle of Man and Channel Islands), fans can watch the Ashes on subscription service TNT Sports, who will also have their own commentary team led by sports broadcasters Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch with expert analysis from former England internationals James Anderson, Alastair Cook, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, Matt Prior and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

If radio is more your thing, then the ABC, Triple M and SEN will all be broadcasting the Test series this summer on Australian airwaves, while BBC has fans covered in the UK.

New this year, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio and commentary streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available worldwide (except south Asian countries, UK and New Zealand) in the CA Live match centre.

Fans can listen to ABC, Triple M, SEN and BBC radio broadcasts throughout the Ashes, with TV commentary from Channel Seven and Fox Cricket exclusive to fans attending a match. Find out more here.

World Test Championship

Australia will be well pleased with their early results in the new WTC cycle, taking top spot thanks to four wins from four starts. South Africa, who defeated India 2-0, sits in second, with Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan all ahead of the sixth-placed England.

It is, of course, still early days given New Zealand is yet to play a Test during this cycle. The Kiwis are embarking on a home Test series against the West Indies this month.

The Ashes with be both Australia and England's second series of the 2025-27 Test Championship, with each of the nine competing nations to play six series (three at home and three away) during the two-year period.

The top two teams, ranked according to their percentage of points won, then face off in the WTC final in England in mid-2027. Teams receive 12 points for a Test win, six for a tie and four for draw.

Rapid stats