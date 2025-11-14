'Lot of potential': 210cm quick signs new deal with 'Canes

The towering left-armer returns for another season with the reigning BBL champions

Marcus Bean will retain his mantle as the tallest player in the Big Bash for another season after penning a new deal to return to Hobart Hurricanes in KFC BBL|15.

The 210cm fast bowler, who was recruited from Queensland Premier Cricket club Northern Suburbs, made his Hurricanes debut last season, playing two games during the club's surge to their maiden BBL championship.

The left-armer has since relocated to Tasmania full-time after signing a two-year state contract with the Tigers in April.

Bean was recruited to Hobart after impressing Tasmania and Hurricanes assistant James Hopes during Queensland's T20 Max, who was part of the coaching staff at Northern Suburbs for the tournament.

The 21-year-old enjoyed another fine T20 Max campaign earlier this year with seven wickets in three matches, form that carried into the start of Norths' one-day season in September where he claimed a five-wicket haul in round one.

Bean also represented the Hurricanes in Northern Territory's Top End T20 tournament in August but found the going tougher, with his two wickets from three games costing him more than 12 runs per over.

"We are excited to have 'Beany' down in Tasmania full-time, he is a left-arm quick with a lot of potential," said Hurricanes high performance boss Salliann Beams after he signed with the Tigers.

"We saw during the BBL the impact that he can have with the new ball, taking a wicket in each match he played, but I think it is just as important that we expose him to the rigours of the professional game.

"Bringing him down to Tasmania across the whole summer will give us another pace bowling option in our line-up, and the ability to work with our coaches to help harness some of the raw talent he already possesses."

Bean adds further height to a towering 'Canes pace attack already boasting Billy Stanlake (204cm), Iain Carlisle (192cm), Riley Meredith (185cm), allrounders Mitch Owen (194cm) and Beau Webster (200cm), who has re-joined the club after eight seasons in Melbourne (four each with the Renegades and Stars respectively).

The Hurricanes kick off their BBL title defence on December 16 when they host Sydney Thunder in a grand final rematch at Ninja Stadium.