England ace 'definitely' won't play all five Tests

Despite an injury cloud hovering over his Ashes preparation, Mark Wood has been named in England's XI for the first Test in Perth, which is music to the ears of a former Australia speedster

Mark Wood accepts he "definitely" won't be able to make it through all five Ashes Tests, but England's pace ace hopes to emulate the feats of Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson by producing devastating spells in Australia.

Wood was named for the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium despite only playing one low-key warm-up match since undergoing knee surgery in March.

The 35-year-old suffered hamstring tightness in that three-day warm-up match, but scans cleared him of injury.

Wood still sports full-length padding on his left leg to give his knee further protection - something he was more than happy to joke about.

"It just needs a sun tan. I've just had one leg in the sun and not the other one," Wood said with a laugh.

It's been 15 months since Wood has played Test cricket, and it remains to be seen whether he will hit the 150km/h-plus speeds fans have become accustomed to.

"I think the speed gun will be a good test, try to push out as hard as I can," Wood told Fox Cricket.

"They've got a few quick lads as well, so I've got to prove a point.

"(I will be bowling) short, sharp spells. We've got some Australian greats here ... I've seen how they've bowled in the past.

"Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee - short, sharp spells, as quick as they can. Try to make something happen, change the game in a three-over spell.

"Try to take a wicket, and then someone else can come on and do the hard yards."

Wood's durability remains a big question mark, and he confirmed there was no way he was going to play all five Tests this series.

"Definitely not play five. I think it just depends. I think review it after every game," Wood said.

"Yes, I haven't played a lot of cricket, but I've been there before.

"I'm hoping I'm fresh enough to have the speed gun up but also I've done a little bit work (so) that I can compete throughout the Test match and keep it up."

England opted not to name a specialist spinner for the first Test, instead unleashing a four-pronged pace attack that will be complemented by star allrounder Ben Stokes.

It marks the first time Wood and fellow express paceman Jofra Archer have played together in a Test in Australia.

Wood is only one of five England players this tour who have played Test cricket in Australia.

"It's tough, you've got to be prepared. There's going to be hard times," Wood said of his advice to less-experienced teammates.

"We've got to react and push Australia back a little bit.

"No team comes here and wins easy, so it's going to be a lot of hard work, but one I'm sure we're all going to do."

Former Australia star Lee, who was one of the world's fastest bowlers during his 76-Test career, was happy to see Wood in England's XI.

"I love it," Lee said.

"He bowls 150 consistently. He's 35 years of age, but that's not a worry. He'll steam in."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood