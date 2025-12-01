Khawaja still short of full fitness ahead of Gabba Test

Opener still in some discomfort while batting but is pushing to play his home Ashes contest

Usman Khawaja remains short of full fitness three days out from the second Ashes Test at the Gabba after the opener was put through his paces for the first time since hurting his back last week.

As captain Pat Cummins continued his encouraging return from his own lower-back injury, Khawaja was closely observed in an adjoining net by medicos during a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

The 38-year-old suffered back spasms for the first time in the NRMA Insurance series opener against England, with today's session marking his first hit since being unable to bat in the fourth innings of the Perth Test.

After completing light running drills on the Gabba outfield, Khawaja at times appeared in discomfort during a roughly half-hour long net session against the pink ball. The left-hander only faced assistant coach Michael Di Venuto's throw-downs, hitting a series of crisp pull-shots on up-and-down practice wickets.

Usman Khawaja bats in the nets in Brisbane on Monday ahead of the second Test // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

Khawaja grimaced after several of his more expansive strokes, but moved well enough between deliveries and while bending down to pick up balls. He also showed swift dexterity to get out of the way of a particularly sharp bouncer, a sign his lower back was functioning as it should again.

That he batted on for 10 minutes after team doctor Leigh Golding appeared to indicate he should finish his net may underline his eagerness to play.

Australia will be in no rush to make a call on Khawaja's availability. They will monitor how he pulls up after his comeback hit and will need him to train strongly at their main session on Tuesday and then possibly on Wednesday too.

With captain Steve Smith watching Khawaja's net carefully, medical staff convened with coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey following the veteran's running drills which involved several 40-metre run throughs at increasing speed, along with some side-to-side movements.

Pat Cummins bowls in Brisbane // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

Beau Webster and Josh Inglis are the reserve batting options in Australia's 14-man squad who will be vying for a spot if Khawaja is not passed fit or is dropped.

Webster, an unfortunate omission for the first Test, could come back in if the Aussies are prepared to rejig their batting order. Inglis could stand in as an opener after hitting a century from that spot against the England Lions in a Perth tour match last week.

But Khawaja's nous remains valued by the Ashes hosts. He is their leading Test run scorer since his return to the side four years ago, and is the only batter in the squad who has played in all three of the Gabba's previous pink-ball Tests.

Marnus Labuschagne pointed to Khawaja's exceptional Test form, but made no comment either way on whether he should be selected this week.

"Usman's a high-quality player. You look at his record … what he's done for Australian cricket, especially since he's come back, he's been super consistent, he's been really the rock of at the top there," Labuschagne told reporters before Australia trained.

"There's been a lot of talk about how many opening partners he's had over his time.

"But I'm not a selector and whatever happens is all up to people above my pay grade and what they think is the best way for us to win the game and win this series.

"It's just game by game, and you work out what's your best team and how does it best work for the game."

Khawaja turns 39 later this month but has not outlined a proposed end date to his career, though there would be nice symmetry in an SCG swansong for this Ashes series' final Test in the harbour city he grew up in.

Labuschagne insisted the "most important thing is the team comes first" when asked about a potential Khawaja farewell Test.

"There's different times where different people may have done that in the past," said Australia's No.3.

"He's been an amazing player - 85 tests, averaging 45 (43.56) for Australia all around the world. But, once again, it's not up to me.

"I don't think he needs advice. He's 38, he's been around the block a long time. He's got (43) first-class hundreds.

"The way he's gone from a number three, four and then opened the batting, and the way he's done that, he's navigated some tricky scenarios … he's just been awesome."

Cummins meanwhile bowled two pacey spells in the nets having also batted both on Sunday evening and then the following afternoon.

Australia's regular skipper is not in the squad for this Test and a return for the third Test in Adelaide appears more likely.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood