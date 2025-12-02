Day-night Ashes Tests set to continue

Ahead of the third of its kind at the Gabba this week, Cricket Australia has indicated day-night Tests are here to stay in future Ashes series in Australia

Cricket Australia has confirmed day-night Tests will "certainly" remain part of future home Ashes despite questions from England's Joe Root as to its place in the historic series.

Pink-ball Tests featured in the previous two home Ashes with the Gabba to host the second match of the ongoing series under lights from Thursday.

CA has already locked Melbourne in to host a day-night Test against England in March 2027 to mark the MCG's 150-year anniversary of the first-ever Test match.

But no day-night fixture has yet to be confirmed for the summers beyond that, including for the next home Ashes that will be hosted in the summer of 2029/30.

04:28 Play video 'Have some of that, Smudger!': Inside Smith's 2019 Ashes

But Australia have been the strongest proponent of the day-night concept since the first edition was held at Adelaide Oval in 2015, hosting 13 of the 24 Tests globally.

The enthusiasm will not be dampened for future Ashes despite discussion being ignited by middle-order veteran Root, who said on Sunday the series did not need a day-night fixture.

"We think for any home summer, including the Ashes, a day-night Test is a great thing," said Joel Morrison, CA's executive general manager of events and operations.

"It makes it more accessible for fans, more people can attend, more people can watch. We've seen some really great cricket under lights with the pink ball, so we certainly see it continuing.

"We think the recipe of one-day night Test per home summer really works and we're definitely planning for that to continue."

Morrison said talks with the Queensland Government about assuring Test cricket remains a fixture at the Gabba until its demolition had been "advancing really well".

The Gabba will not host a Test next summer when there will be four rather than five matches in the December-January window, but it will return to the calendar in 2027/28.

Now that the Gabba's demolition has been confirmed for after the 2032 Olympics, CA is confident the venue will host from 2028/29 as well.

"The Gabba's a wonderful place for Test cricket and we'll see that continuing for a number of years to come," Morrison said.

The preference from the Queensland Government is for the Gabba to return to its customary spot hosting the first Test of the home summer from 2028/29.

Brisbane last hosted the first Test in the 2021/22 home Ashes, with Perth and Adelaide sharing the mantle since then and continuing to do so until 2027/28.

CA has a verbal agreement that the new Brisbane stadium will host the first Test of the 2032/33 summer, assuming it is ready for cricket.

But there is not a "definitive timeline" on determining which venue will host the first Test of the summers in between, says Morrison.

"Nothing's been decided beyond the current contracts that are in place," Morrison said.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (second Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood