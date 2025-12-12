Surge Pod: Finch names team to beat in BBL|15 predictions

Aaron Finch has declared the Sydney Sixers are the team to beat on the eve of the new season

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple.

There's more than one proven formula to become a BBL champion. Just ask Australia white ball great Aaron Finch, who foresees two contrasting styles topping the table in BBL|15.

Joining the latest episode of The Surge, Finch has tipped the Hobart Hurricanes' power-laden batting line up to give the club every chance of clinching back-to-back titles.

And that's no great surprise, given how dominant the Hurricanes were last season. The 'Cane Train dropped just two of their 10 regular season games en route to a thumping seven-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder in the final.

03:11 Play video Aaron Finch makes his BBL|15 predictions

"I'm thinking Hobart (going) back-to-back is a good chance. They're seriously good side," Finch said.

"You've got Mitch Owen, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matty Wade… They're a seriously powerful side. They blew the competition apart last year, so I don't see why they couldn't do it again."

But it's not all about the bat, according to the man who led the Melbourne Renegades to their BBL|08 title.

Sure, the 'Canes have the middle order muscle, but the Sydney Sixers' blend of bowlers old and young should put them right in the hunt for their first series win since BBL|10.

In fact, it's the Sixers who Finch is tipping to go all the way.

"I'm going the Sydney Sixers," Finch continued.

"Their bowling attack is the most experienced in the competition.

"They've acquired Kane Richardson, who at his best, particularly at the SCG, on a slower surface (where) the ball can hold, he could be unbelievable.

"You combine that with Sean Abbott, who I think is still the highest ever wicket taker in the BBL. (He has) incredible skill, great variations.

"They have got Ben Dwarshuis, who over the last three years has forced his way into the Australian side and and stayed there through serious international performances.

"Todd Murphy, Jafer Chohan are the spin options that they've got… They've got a lot of bases covered."

Finch, a veteran of 387 T20s, 107 of which were in the BBL, is as well-placed as anyone to comment on what's required to go all the way.

"I think the bowling is so much more important in T20 cricket than what batting is to win a title," he explained.

"Yes, particularly at the SCG, but it's still relevant if you go to Hobart, if you go to the Gabba, you have to be able to defend yourself. You have to be able to get wickets.

"If you don't get wickets… Imagine bowling at Tim David if he walks in at number four for 18 overs. You have to have ways of getting people out.

"I like the structure of the Sydney Sixers attack. For me, they (and the Hurricanes) are probably the two front runners."

"Perth, with Mitch Marsh back full time, they're going to be a serious side as well, but if I had to lay it all on the line right now, I would probably go the Sixes."

Finch also predicted a young Victorian to be the breakout player of the tournament.

Ollie Peake is a man from whom big things are expected, and Finch is at the front of the queue to advocate for the teenager.

"I think that he will be a long-term prospect in all formats of the game for Australia in the future," he said.

"I don't like saying that lightly, but I think that he's got everything that a player needs now.

"He's somebody who uses all of his tricks very, very smartly, and I think that that's so important.

"He's not the type that is going to strike at 250 and get 30 off 11 or 12 balls. He's more your surgical type, where you look up at the scoreboard and you go, 'has he got to 40 off 20 balls batting in the middle order?'.

"He has seriously high cricket IQ."