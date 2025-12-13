Renegades secure seasoned Tye to cover fast bowling gap

39-year-old quick Andrew Tye has made the move to Melbourne to continue his decorated Big Bash career in new colours

Andrew Tye will reunite with long-time Perth Scorchers teammate Jason Behrendorff at the Melbourne Renegades this season after signing on as a replacement player for injured quick Tom Rogers.

Tye, the BBL's second most prolific men's bowler of all time (161 wickets), couldn't secure a new deal with the Scorchers during the off-season after featuring in six games last summer.

The five-time BBL champions have pivoted to their next generation ahead of KFC BBL|15, with young guns Mahli Beardman (20), Bryce Jackson (26), Brody Couch (26) to form their pace battery alongside experienced quicks Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, allrounder Aaron Hardie and English draft pick David Payne.

It left Tye, who turned 39 yesterday, on the outer following a stellar decade at the club, which saw him collect 159 wickets in 114 appearances for the Scorchers, and feature in their BBL|04, |06, |11 and |12 championship-winning sides.

But he's secured a Big Bash lifeline at the Renegades, who have signed the veteran right-armer while Rogers continues his rehab from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined until the New Year.

It means Tye will again join forces with Behrendorff after the left-armer was the first free agent to switch clubs during the league's new Player Movement Window back in January when he landed a three-year deal with the 'Gades.

The pair have combined for more than 300 BBL wickets with Behrendorff (140) fifth on the all-time list behind Sean Abbott (175), Tye, Ben Dwarshuis (148) and Kane Richardson (141).

The Renegades will be Tye's third Big Bash club after he started his career with Sydney Thunder in BBL|03. He has also represented Australia 32 times in the T20 format, taking 47 wickets.

"I'm genuinely excited about this move – it's a great bunch of fellas with serious talent and I'm looking forward to cracking in," Tye said.

"The Renegades play a great brand of cricket and the direction the club is heading under Whitey (Cameron White) really appeals to me. The chats I've had with the coaching staff were clear – they know how they want to play and where I fit.

"I've always prided myself on competing and taking ownership of big moments, and I'm looking forward to contributing to this group."

Renegades captain Will Sutherland said it was a boost for the club to "pinch a couple of players from Perth" at the club's family day in Geelong.

"(Tye's got) so much experience, his body's still really good and he's got so many tricks as we've seen for a long time at the Scorchers," Sutherland said.

"Tommy Rogers is progressing really well, he's on track for a return in early January. He leaves no stone unturned with his rehab and preparation, and he's great to have around the group."

The Renegades also moved on veteran quick Kane Richardson during the off-season, with the 34-year-old finding a new home with Sydney Sixers in BBL|15.

Tye, Behrendorff and recent Test debutant Doggett will join captain Sutherland, Fergus O'Neill and Gurinder Sandhu as part of a new-look pace battery in BBL|15, as well as Rogers, their leading wicket-taker from last season.

The Renegades, who finished sixth last season, kick off their BBL|15 campaign when they host Brisbane Heat in Geelong on Monday night.