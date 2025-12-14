Renegades recruits bring crunch time experience: BBL|15 preview

Renegades hope their star recruits, like Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan, help their talented young group take the next step

For several years, Melbourne Renegades have boasted the brightest talent in Victorian cricket, but it's the experienced they've added around that group that has optimism high heading into KFC BBL|15.

The Renegades have played finals just once in the past six seasons, but in recruiting Jason Behrendorff, Caleb Jewell and recently Andrew Tye as a replacement player, the club has added a combined six Big Bash titles to their roster.

Combine that with the calming influence of Pakistan star Muhammad Rizwan to guide young batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake through the high-pressure situations frequently posed in the shortest format of the game, and the Renegades believe they've built a squad capable of contending this season.

The squad had an intra-squad hit-out at GMHBA Stadium last week, where they will open their BBL|15 campaign against Brisbane Heat on Monday night.

"We haven't done that in recent years so it was good to get out there on the ground and get familiar with the stadium," captain Will Sutherland said.

"The wicket played really well and we got what we needed in that game.

"It was good to see Jason Behrendorff in action and captaining him for the first time was really cool. Jake Fraser-McGurk batted well, and Josh Brown whacked a few up the top as well, so hoping to see a lot more of that for the season."

Now into his second year as Renegades head coach, Cameron White comes armed with a better insight into what his group needs to take the next step.

"Twelve months in and you get to know the group better and understand what the team and squad needs from a role perspective, especially with the overseas players," White said.

"That's where Rizwan particularly comes into it – his experience (gives us a) cool, calm head at the top of the order. Combine that with bringing in some more (bowling) experience in Jason Behrendorff – they were a couple of things we think we needed to identify and bring into our squad."

The addition of high-performance manager Wade Seccombe alongside White last year has also been a boost to the Renegades efforts to produce homegrown T20 talent to complement their international stars and set the club up for success into the future.

Fraser-McGurk and Sutherland have already played international cricket and Fergus O'Neill is a seasoned performer at domestic level, while Dixon (20) and Peake (19) are already making their mark for the Vics in the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

Spinner Callum Stow, 23, also impressed with three wickets in two BBL appearances last season.

"Those young Victorian guys that got opportunities to debut last season was really important for us," White said.

"Building on that is one of the things that's important to Cricket Victoria and obviously the Renegades in the development of the local players. So there's hopefully more opportunities for those guys throughout the season."

Last season

Result: Sixth Most runs: Tim Seifert (200) Most wickets: Tom Rogers (16)

BBL|15 squad

Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Tom Rogers, Will Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa. Replacement players: Andrew Tye, Matthew Spoors Ins: Jason Behrendorff (Scorchers), Brendan Doggett (Strikers), Caleb Jewell (Hurricanes), Will Salzmann (Thunder), Andrew Tye (Scorchers), Matthew Spoors (Scorchers) Outs: Mackenzie Harvey (Strikers), Kane Richardson (Sixers), Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Jon Wells Internationals: Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Hassan Khan (Pakistan) Head coach: Cameron White

Season schedule

Possible best XIs

Full strength: Tim Seifert, Josh Brown, Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Tom Rogers, Jason Behrendorff, Brendan Doggett, Adam Zampa For the first game: Tim Seifert, Josh Brown, Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O'Neill, Hassan Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye

Player availability

Experienced bowlers Adam Zampa (personal reasons) and Tom Rogers (shoulder injury) will both miss the Renegades' season opener against Brisbane Heat in Geelong. Rogers is on the mend from a serious shoulder injury he picked up playing for Kent during England's T20 Blast competition.

White said the Renegades were initially unsure whether Rogers would play any of the season but he's now looking to return in early January. "He's just over four months post-surgery and he's tracking really well," White said.

But young gun Will Salzmann, who the 'Gades poached from Sydney Thunder following an impressive start to the domestic summer for NSW, will unfortunately miss the entire BBL|15 season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Emerging spinner Callum Stow is also recovering from stress fractures and, like Rogers, is expected to be available in the New Year.

Fellow spinner Nathan Lyon, who is yet to debut for the Renegades despite signing for the club two years ago, and fast bowling recruit Brendan Doggett, will be unavailable until after the Ashes, while Oliver Peake is set to depart in early January to captain Australia at the Under-19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"We probably got a bit unlucky with Brendan Doggett. When we signed him (in January), he was seventh or eighth in the pecking order for a Test spot," White said. "And now it's obviously fantastic for him to be in the XI the last couple of games, but unfortunate for us."

Overseas recruits

Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan): Taken with pick four in June's overseas player draft, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter gives great stability to the Renegades top order and will be available for the entire BBL|15 season. Rizwan boasts as T20 career batting average of 43 with three centuries and will take the gloves ahead of New Zealand import Tim Seifert in this Renegades outfit.

"Rizwan averages a higher number of balls per dismissal than most others in T20 cricket with a slightly lower strike rate," White said. "That placed in and around Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tim Seifert, that's a nice balance of different types of players, which hopefully makes up a good 20 overs of batting."

Tim Seifert (New Zealand): The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter broke his finger playing for provincial side Northern Districts at the start of November, but Renegades coach White confirmed he would be good to go for their first game against the Heat. The injury meant Seifert missed the Black Caps' series against West Indies, which would have provided a solid lead in for the Big Bash season.

Secured as the club's direct signing prior to last year's draft, Seifert returns for his second season with the Renegades in BBL|15. He was their leading run-scorer last season, hitting a half-century in his debut for the club. The right-hander won't start BBL|15 with the gloves with fellow import Rizwan set to be behind the stumps against the Heat.

Hassan Khan (Pakistan/USA): Born in Pakistan but now based in the United States, the left-arm finger spinner made his Big Bash debut with the 'Gades last season, taking 1-27 against the Sixers. Returns as pick 11 from the draft after claiming 12 wickets for San Francisco in MLC 2025.

Inside word with Renegades coach Cameron White

Boosting bowling options

Tom Rogers "bowled all the tough overs" last season said White, with recruiting experienced quick Jason Behrendorff on a three-year deal, as well as Andrew Tye as a replacement player crucial for adding experience into their bowling attack.

The former Scorchers pair have combined for more than 300 BBL wickets between them and give Renegades captain Will Sutherland another option when it comes to who bowls in the Powerplay, Power Surge and at the death.

"One of the areas we identified was that last season we played the first part of the game really well up until that period in the game when the heat came on," White said. "We probably didn't handle those situations as well as we could have, but obviously with those mistakes, there were plenty of opportunities for learning and growth, which we think we have done.

"But the other thing you can do is change some of the skill set within your group. AJ Tye and Jason Behrendorff are very experienced and used to bowling in those environments and situations of the game. It's not only what they can do on the field, but also their influence around the group was important for us as well (when recruiting them)."

Player to watch

"I think Jake Fraser-McGurk's game is in a really good spot, not to have a breakout year, but to have a really solid season," White said.

"Will Sutherland as well, it won't be a breakout season, but (keen to see) him keep trending up and improving and really own that number six and seven spot with the bat, take wickets and lead well. So two of our younger guys who have a few games of experience under their belt now and we're just looking for them to continue on their way."

Who will the Renegades play in the Final?

"You just have to look at the Hurricanes list – they won it last season and have the monkey off their back, and they'll be super hard to beat again," White said.