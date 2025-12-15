The Surge Pod: Afridi keen to put his mates to the test

Some of Pakistan's biggest names are on Australian shores this season as BBL|15 gets underway

Picture this: Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, all in different coloured shirts chasing Big Bash success.

It's happening this summer as the Pakistan international representatives line up on cricket grounds and screens near you.

Joining The Surge, Big Bash Podcast to discuss his signing with the Brisbane Heat, Afridi is pumped to be playing against some of his national side's finest talent.

"We have been playing for the same team for seven or eight years," Afridi, the captain of Pakistan's ODI team said.

"They have played more than me for Pakistan, but then we've played each other in our Pakistan Super League, and now it's again an opportunity for different teams to be playing against each other.

"It will be more exciting here. I hope the ball helps us more, not like in Pakistan with flat wickets! We will be enjoying it here. It'll be exciting playing against each other."

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam made his BBL debut for the Sydney Sixers on Sunday night, and has built an incredible T20 record that includes 11 centuries across 329 matches.

Afridi still has time to prepare for his first meeting with Babar on January 6, but he isn't yet in a mood to disclose his plans to combat his former skipper.

"I don't want to say that!," he chuckled when asked how he might try to limit Babar's flow.

"Babar is a world class player, no doubt about that, and he had a lot of runs for Pakistan for many years.

"My plan will be simple: Use the Australian wickets."

When the Heat open their season against the Melbourne Renegades in Geelong, Afridi will face off against Mohammad Rizwan, the man he replaced as Pakistan's one-day captain.

"Rizi is different (to Babar)," Afridi continued.

"He likes pace on the ball. They are both are world class players and have been like a backbone for Pakistan cricket for many years, and they're still in that position now.

"I'm looking forward to that challenge, actually. They know me as well. I have bowled to him (Rizwan) in the nets, so they know how they play me and how I bowl to them.

"We'll be excited about that challenge because we are playing each other more so they will 100% have a plan against me, and I will be the same."

They might be firm friends, but don't assume that those experiences in the nets have involved going through the motions.

"We three, we're always in the nets. It's like a game, not just a net."

With attitudes like that, BBL|15 shapes as potentially the most competitive yet.

