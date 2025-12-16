Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

The Strikers open their BBL|15 campaign against the Sixers, who are seeking their first win of the season

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 4, KFC BBL|15

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Wednesday, December 17. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Gerard Abood and Phil Gillespie (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Riley Kingsell, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Charlie Stobo Ins: Jordan Silk, Jafer Chohan, Riley Kingsell Outs: Ben Manenti (omitted), Lachlan Shaw (omitted), Harjas Singh (omitted)

The Sixers have made three changes from the squad that went down to the Scorchers in Perth. Veteran Jordan Silk returns after missing for personal reasons and overseas recruit Jafer Chohan has been named after missing the opening game through illness.

Local replacement player and former Australian under-19’s batter Riley Kingsell has been named, while Ben Manenti, Lachlan Shaw and Harjas Singh have all been omitted.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Hassan Ali, Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood

The Strikers welcome five new faces to their squad with overseas recruits Hassan Ali and Luke Wood in line to make their club debut, while local recruits Mackenzie Harvey and Jason Sangha join the squad after also moving their domestic talents to South Australia.

Bowling allrounder Jerrssis Wadia has been named in the 13-player squad after being added to the Strikers list as a replacement player for Alex Carey. Wadia has previously represented the Strikers Academy.

Club news

Get the latest

Players to watch

Jack Edwards (Sixers): After being tipped by teammate Josh Philippe for a big BBL|15, Jack Edwards dominated for the Sixers in their first up loss to the Scorchers. The right-hander smashed 46 not out from 21 balls from No.6 to lift his side to a competitive score and also took a wicket in their bowling innings. The NSW captain has developed into one of the most destructive allrounders in the domestic game and enters the Big Bash season in top form after scoring 95 for his state earlier this month.

Jamie Overton (Strikers): The Strikers went out of their way to sign the hard-hitting English allrounder ahead of the draft and ensure he was available for the entire BBL|15 season. Overton was only dismissed twice last season for his 191 runs and took 11 wickets in his nine games. Having retired from first-class cricket, the 31-year-old's focus is purely on white-ball cricket where he is a regular member of England's ODI and T20 sides. This summer will be his third with the Strikers.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Tim Seifert T Seifert 102 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 59 3 Oliver Peake O Peake 59 4 Colin Munro C Munro 55 5 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 50 6 Jack Edwards J Edwards 46 7 Hugh Weibgen H Weibgen 38 8 Josh Philippe J Philippe 28

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 3 2 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 3 3 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 2 4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 2 5 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 2 6 Brody Couch B Couch 2 7 Todd Murphy T Murphy 1 8 Paddy Dooley P Dooley 1

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Tim Seifert T Seifert 6 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 5 3 Colin Munro C Munro 5 4 Oliver Peake O Peake 3 5 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 3 6 Finn Allen F Allen 2 7 Jack Edwards J Edwards 2 8 Hugh Weibgen H Weibgen 2

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won 11 of their last 13 BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last three. The Sixers' last loss to the Strikers in NSW was in December 2017.





Adelaide Strikers have won only one of their last six BBL matches outside South Australia – a five-wicket victory against Melbourne Renegades (January 2, 2025 at Marvel Stadium). Each of their last five games in that span have been won by the team bowling first on the day.





Sydney Sixers have lost their last three BBL matches; the last time they recorded a longer losing run in the competition was a seven-match span from January 2017 to January 2018.





Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) has taken 28 wickets at a strike rate of 14.5 across his last 19 BBL innings, including figures of 1-38 in his only meeting in that span against the Adelaide Strikers (January 15, 2025).





(Sydney Sixers) has taken 28 wickets at a strike rate of 14.5 across his last 19 BBL innings, including figures of 1-38 in his only meeting in that span against the Adelaide Strikers (January 15, 2025). Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 40-plus in three of his last four BBL innings (52, 109, 4, 40); although, his four-run innings in that span came in his most recent meeting against the Sydney Sixers (January 15, 2025).

What's on the line?

The Strikers men finished last for the first time in the club's history last season and will be eager to start BBL|15 on a better note. The Sixers meanwhile went down in their opening game last Sunday and will be looking to get on the board this season ahead of Saturday's blockbuster Sydney Smash.

KFC BBL|15 standings