Rauf raring to go in Stars return, issues warning to Babar

Stars's hat-trick hero Haris Rauf is back in the Big Bash and aiming to take the side to its maiden title win

The biggest-ever contingent of Pakistani internationals has added plenty of star power to BBL|15, but one of them is relishing a homecoming.

Haris Rauf's ties to the league and the Melbourne Stars go back in time longer than his international careers.

It was a sensational breakthrough season for the Stars in 2019-20 that set the stage for his call up to the Pakistan side. Rauf is now back in green for his fifth season with one goal – to win the championship with his side.

"I started my career with the Star, so I have a lot of memories, especially at this ground," the fiery fast bowler told media outside the MCG, the venue he lit up with a hat-trick in his first season.

"I love to play at the 'G. I'm very excited for this season."

Rauf followed from afar as the Stars made it to KFC BBL semi-finals for the first time in five years last season, having been denied the NOC to participate in the league by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Now back with the side as one of their overseas draft picks, the 32-year-old wants to take the Stars all the way to their maiden title.

He is inspired by his Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandar's title win this year, a success he helped shape with his 17 wickets in 13 games.

"I was very excited to be able to contribute to Lahore Qalandars' championship win. I dream to do that for every team I play for," Rauf said.

"It's very important for a player to perform well at the right time and in the winning cause.

"If we (Stars) win this year, it will be a matter of great happiness for me."

Rauf has been joined this season by six other Pakistan internationals – all playing in different sides.

The battle between Rauf and the Renegades' wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan will add another layer of intrigue to the Melbourne Derby – one of the most awaited fixtures on the Big Bash calendar.

The quick said he enjoys bowling to his compatriots and when asked how he was preparing to face the Sydney Sixers' star signing, Babar Azam, he had a confident response.

"Babar Azam will face me," he quipped immediately.

"No special plans against him," he added. "Obviously, he is a world class player, so I'll just try to get him out as soon as possible."

Rauf insists his international teammates didn't need any convincing to put their hand up for BBL|15 when the opportunity presented.

"Obviously, it's a top-class league. When you come and play in it, it's a good learning opportunity for anyone about the different conditions here," he said.

The presence of the top stars from the sub-continent nation is expected to draw Australia's Pakistani community to the venues in huge numbers.

The anticipation has not evaded the players.

"As you can see on social media, there is a lot of hype for the Big Bash, especially in Asia," Rauf said.

"All the players are also very excited.

"We have so many Pakistani fans here who always come out to support us whenever the Pakistan team plays.

"Now we all will be playing for different teams, and we are very excited to see who the fans turn out to support."

When Rauf walks out at the MCG for the Stars' first game on Thursday, he will be greeted by a loud section of fans in a special bay named after him by the club.

The fast bowler said it was an honour to have the 'House of Rauf' at the MCG, where fans will be encouraged to create a festive environment with Pakistani music and food.

Whether his express pace is unleashed straightaway or he is introduced into the attack later by captain Marcus Stoinis remains to be seen. But Rauf will be ready either way.

"I don't have a specific role," he said.

"I'm happy to perform whenever the team needs me, whether that's with the new ball.

"I always try to take up the challenge and give my best. Whether I’m bowling from a new ball or a semi-new ball, I don't see any difference."

