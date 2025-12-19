Sixers not shying from Sydney Smash mind games: Dwarshuis

The Sydney rivalry is heating up ahead of Saturday's derby with Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis responding to David Warner's prodding remarks

Ben Dwarshuis was asleep when Punjab Kings splashed A$725,000 on at this week's Indian Premier League auction but there'll be no resting as the winless Sixers seek to "set the ship right" in Saturday's Sydney Smash.

The Sixers will go into the first Sydney derby of BBL|15 on the back of two losses from two games and Thunder captain David Warner didn't shy away from rubbing it in with some pointed media comments on Thursday as they try and make that record 0-3.

Dwarshuis conceded it was not an ideal position to be in going into a high-pressure game but was confident his team will use the banter as fuel.

"There are always a few mind games being played. We had a good laugh in the change rooms about it," Dwarshuis said. "If anything, it's just motivation to try and beat them again."

The Sixers hold a dominant record in the Sydney rivalry across BBL history with 17 wins to Thunder's eight. But it was the team in lime green that came out on top in their latest battle – last season's Challenger final.

Dwarshuis believes despite that result, the sides' encounters last season, which produced a win apiece and a no result, were evenly contested and the finals loss will only add to the drive to get back to winning ways.

"Anytime you lose to a team, the next time you come against them it's going to be motivation to beat them," the fast bowler said.

"Having been in a final as well, it adds a little bit of extra energy there.

"There are just a few little areas that we need to sharpen up on from the first two games.

"I think once we get that right, then hopefully we can get a string of wins on the board.

"I think T20 is such a momentum game at times and if you can win one, it's very easy to go to rock."

Warner, who will return to lead the Thunder after missing their opener with a back injury, teased Sixers captain Moises Henriques had revealed his side's strategy on the broadcast last game, and be look to exploit that intel on Saturday.

"Moises was giving us some insights the night before in the commentary. So now I know how the Surge works for them and how to get them nervous," Warner said.

Dwarshuis did not hold back from returning the fire.

"Maybe we'll have to throw a few double-bluffs in, so they think they know what's coming and we do something different," the 31-year-old quipped.

"They're 0-1 as well, so if anything, we're hopeful to make it 0-2 and get us on track of 1-2."

The Sixers camp is as hopeful as their fans are that their star overseas signing Babar Azam will fire in the big game on Saturday.

The Pakistan opener has so far produced scores of 2 off 5 and 9 off 10. It was the bounce at Optus Stadium that forced him into a false shot in the first game, while a sharp catch at midwicket ended his run against the Adelaide Strikers at the SCG.

Dwarshuis believes it won't be too long before the world's most prolific run-scorer in men's T20Is hits his straps in BBL|15.

"I think the Big Bash can be a tough competition to come into as an overseas batter," he said.

"The ball does a little bit more than other places around the world and the wickets are obviously a bit more bouncy here than some other places as well.

"So I think a guy like him who's scored runs all around the world, he'll adjust and he'll recalibrate."

The right-armer himself is excited to have an opportunity to ply his trade in another corner of the world come the IPL in March.

"I was actually asleep. I woke up to the missed call from the manager at Punjab Kings," Dwarshuis revealed.

"It was nice knowing I was sold and how much for. Just to sit there and watch in the morning was pretty cool."

Although yet to play a game in the league, this will be the second time Dwarshuis joins the Punjab-based franchise, which had also bagged him in the 2018 auction.

Dwarshuis is rated highly by Kings coach Ricky Ponting, who had also roped him in as a replacement player while at the helm of the Delhi Capitals in the second half of the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Sixers teammate Jack Edwards is set for his maiden trip to the IPL after being picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $496,000.

"It's an awesome opportunity for him," said Dwarshuis. "I said earlier in the year that he's going to have a big breakout season. He has worked out how he wants to go about his game and to see him get rewarded was really cool.

"I text him in the morning. I think he said he was up around 4am in the morning and saw the news and couldn't get back to sleep."

