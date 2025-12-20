Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

The Renegades and Hurricanes are both searching for their second win of the season as they meet in Geelong

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 8, KFC BBL|15

Where: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

When: Sunday, December 21. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Steve Dionysius and Gerard Abood (field), Troy Penman (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Hassan Khan, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, James Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa Ins: Sam Elliott, Adam Zampa. Outs: Harry Dixon (omitted), Caleb Jewell (omitted).

Adam Zampa is on track to make his first appearance of BBL|15 after missing the season opener for personal reasons. The world-class spinner will be joined by the recently signed Sam Elliott in the squad, with Harry Dixon and Caleb Jewell both omitted.

Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matt Wade, Tim Ward Ins: -. Outs: Unchanged.

The Hobart Hurricanes will field an unchanged line-up after going down to the Melbourne Stars on Thursday night at the MCG. Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster remain unavailable due to Ashes commitments.

Club news

Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes

Get the latest

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

Players to watch

Oliver Peake (Renegades): The youngster may only have two Big Bash games under his belt, but has already put his name up in lights across the competition in light of his most recent innings to open his BBL|15. Blasting 59 off 29 balls at GMHBA Stadium against the Brisbane Heat, the Australian U19 captain looked assured at the crease despite coming up against the talented opposition bowling attack of Xavier Bartlett, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jack Wildermuth.

Tim David (Hurricanes): Uncharacteristically well-held by the Melbourne Stars on Thursday evening to go at a run-a-ball for just 31. But if there’s one thing about Tim David, it’s that he can bounce back with explosive style in the blink of an eye. David was the deciding factor the last time the Hurricanes and Renegades met in BBL|14, blasting a six in the last over to tie scores before hitting the winning runs to continue their march towards finals.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 136 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 120 3 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 110 4 Ben McDermott B McDermott 107 5 Tim Seifert T Seifert 102 6 Finn Allen F Allen 95 7 Jack Edwards J Edwards 78 8 Josh Philippe J Philippe 74

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 4 2 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 3 3 Peter Siddle P Siddle 3 4 Luke Wood L Wood 3 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 3 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 3 7 Billy Stanlake B Stanlake 3 8 Jack Edwards J Edwards 3

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 11 2 Finn Allen F Allen 10 3 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 10 4 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 9 5 Tim Seifert T Seifert 6 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5 7 Colin Munro C Munro 5 8 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 3

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won 10 of their last 13 BBL games against Melbourne Renegades, including a four-wicket win in their most recent encounter. Each of the last five meetings between these teams have been won by the team to bat second on the day.





Melbourne Renegades have won their last two BBL games at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and have won four of their last six games at the venue. But their current streak is the only time they’ve won back-to-back games there.





Hobart Hurricanes have lost 15 of their last 19 BBL games played outside Tasmania, including their last two in a row. And they’ve been successful in only two of their last 10 run chases in the competition outside their home state.





Hobart Hurricanes (6) and Melbourne Renegades (4) have made more run-outs than any other teams in the BBL in 2025; though, no team has dropped more catches in the competition this calendar year than the Hurricanes (12).

What's on the line?

The winner of this game will go to the top of the standings as the only team with two wins so far this season. The Renegades and Hurricanes have met once before in Geelong, with Hobart bundled out for 74 early last season. They'll be out for redemption as they meet again at GMHBA Stadium where the Renegades won their opening game of BBL|15 on Monday.

KFC BBL|15 standings