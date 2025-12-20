The Renegades and Hurricanes are both searching for their second win of the season as they meet in Geelong
Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview
Match facts
Who: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 8, KFC BBL|15
Where: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
When: Sunday, December 21. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
Match squads
Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Hassan Khan, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, James Sutherland (c), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Ins: Sam Elliott, Adam Zampa. Outs: Harry Dixon (omitted), Caleb Jewell (omitted).
Adam Zampa is on track to make his first appearance of BBL|15 after missing the season opener for personal reasons. The world-class spinner will be joined by the recently signed Sam Elliott in the squad, with Harry Dixon and Caleb Jewell both omitted.
Hobart Hurricanes: Rehan Ahmed, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Billy Stanlake, Matt Wade, Tim Ward
Ins: -. Outs: Unchanged.
The Hobart Hurricanes will field an unchanged line-up after going down to the Melbourne Stars on Thursday night at the MCG. Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster remain unavailable due to Ashes commitments.
Club news
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
Players to watch
Oliver Peake (Renegades): The youngster may only have two Big Bash games under his belt, but has already put his name up in lights across the competition in light of his most recent innings to open his BBL|15. Blasting 59 off 29 balls at GMHBA Stadium against the Brisbane Heat, the Australian U19 captain looked assured at the crease despite coming up against the talented opposition bowling attack of Xavier Bartlett, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jack Wildermuth.
Tim David (Hurricanes): Uncharacteristically well-held by the Melbourne Stars on Thursday evening to go at a run-a-ball for just 31. But if there’s one thing about Tim David, it’s that he can bounce back with explosive style in the blink of an eye. David was the deciding factor the last time the Hurricanes and Renegades met in BBL|14, blasting a six in the last over to tie scores before hitting the winning runs to continue their march towards finals.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Hobart Hurricanes have won 10 of their last 13 BBL games against Melbourne Renegades, including a four-wicket win in their most recent encounter. Each of the last five meetings between these teams have been won by the team to bat second on the day.
- Melbourne Renegades have won their last two BBL games at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and have won four of their last six games at the venue. But their current streak is the only time they’ve won back-to-back games there.
- Hobart Hurricanes have lost 15 of their last 19 BBL games played outside Tasmania, including their last two in a row. And they’ve been successful in only two of their last 10 run chases in the competition outside their home state.
- Hobart Hurricanes (6) and Melbourne Renegades (4) have made more run-outs than any other teams in the BBL in 2025; though, no team has dropped more catches in the competition this calendar year than the Hurricanes (12).
What's on the line?
The winner of this game will go to the top of the standings as the only team with two wins so far this season. The Renegades and Hurricanes have met once before in Geelong, with Hobart bundled out for 74 early last season. They'll be out for redemption as they meet again at GMHBA Stadium where the Renegades won their opening game of BBL|15 on Monday.