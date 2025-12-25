'Obviously it sucks': Stokes calls for England pride

Despite the Ashes being lost for England, captain Ben Stokes has urged his players that there's still plenty to play for

Ben Stokes is determined that while the war is lost, England will still try to win a couple of battles.

With their Ashes campaign in tatters, Stokes has urged his players to play for pride in the last two NRMA Insurance Tests at the MCG and SCG.

And the hits keep coming.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking into a video said to feature Ben Duckett on his way home from a night out, amid a wider investigation into drinking during their Noosa break.

Jofra Archer, a rare highlight in their 3-0 train wreck, will miss the last two Tests with a side strain.

Ollie Pope was also dropped for the Boxing Day Test starting today after his run of low scores. Jacob Bethell will take his spot at No.3 and Gus Atkinson will replace Archer.

As the England captain surveys the wreckage of an Ashes tour that started with such high hopes, Stokes reminded his teammates that they are a long time retired.

"Obviously it sucks and it hurts. It's making guys aware that this isn't the end of the tour," he said in his pre-Boxing Day Test media conference.

"Although we can't get back to the UK with what we set out here to do, you're still walking out there with the three lions on your shirt.

"There's so much to play for. Five, 10, 15 years' time, when we'll not be able to walk out there and play in front of 100,000 people at the MCG, that will be pretty disappointing.

"We have to enjoy it while we can. As long as you're trying your absolute nuts off for your team, I don't think you can ask much more of anyone."

Stokes was also adamant that self-preservation is not an issue for the rest of the series as players potentially play for their futures in the England squad.

"I don't think so ... you can see through that," Stokes said.

"I don't think any individual in this team has that trait.

"In terms of any selfishness or individuals looking after themselves, I don't think that's the case."

Stokes was asked about morale in the team, given how badly this series has gone.

"As you can imagine, everyone's hurting, everyone's devastated, disappointed with how it's gone," he said.

"You come out here with very high hopes and big ambitions about trying to bring the urn back to England for the first time in a while."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue